In its decision in Kennedy v. Bremerton, the Supreme Court strengthened First Amendment protection for religious speech by government officials.
The case
Public high school football coach Joseph Kennedy filed a lawsuit alleging his rights to free speech and freedom of religion were violated when he was fired for praying at the 50-yard line after each game.
The Bremerton School District in Washington state argued that:
• As a government employee at work, Kennedy was engaged in “government speech,” which is afforded no protection under the First Amendment.
• His prayer made it appear that the school district was officially endorsing a particular religion.
The ruling
The school district’s “government speech” justification was somewhat of a Hail Mary pass that few believed would succeed, and the court quickly sacked. Kennedy’s prayers did not occur within the “ordinary scope” of his job duties. Once the game had ended, the court said Kennedy “was not seeking to convey a government-created message. He was not instructing players, discussing strategy, encouraging better on-field performance or engaged in any other speech the district paid him to produce as a coach.”
The court next approached the second argument. It quickly found that Kennedy’s prayer was sincere and held that the school district disciplined him as a result.
This shifted the burden onto the government to justify its policy against prayer as necessary and narrow. It argued the suspension was necessary because a “reasonable observer” would believe the school district was endorsing religion — and violating the First Amendment’s establishment clause — by allowing Kennedy to pray at midfield after games. The court disagreed. In this case, there was no fear of an establishment of religion just because “Mr. Kennedy’s proposal to pray quietly by himself on the field would have meant some people would have seen his religious exercise.” Justice Neil Gorsuch said there was nothing in the record indicating students felt coerced to pray. In fact, “learning how to tolerate speech or prayer of all kinds is ‘part of learning how to live in a pluralistic society,’ a trait of character essential to ‘a tolerant citizenry.’”
Gorsuch feared that the district’s protection of religious liberty was suppression that would be replicated in other ways: “Not only could schools fire teachers for praying quietly over their lunch, for wearing a yarmulke to school or for offering a midday prayer during a break before practice. Under the district’s rule, a school would be required to do so.”
Unbalancing protection for religious exercise
Less than a week after its decision in Carson v. Makin, a case about funding for religious schools, the court again gave priority to the First Amendment’s free exercise clause’s protection for an individual’s religious practice over the establishment clause’s restriction against government endorsement of religion. With the same 6-3 lineup of justices on each side, the court said “the First Amendment doubly protects religious speech” through the rights of freedom of speech and freedom of religion. The decision in Kennedy v. Bremerton, combined with the earlier decision in Carson v. Makin, firmly rebalances the establishment clause and the free exercise clause.
What’s different, in other words, is that the court came down twice in favor of “me” practicing my faith versus avoiding the appearance or intentional display of government endorsement.
This may not simply be a rebalancing of the prior understanding of the establishment clause versus exercise clause equation, it may be an unbalancing. The result is an ever-shrinking separation between church and state. As Justice Sonia Sotomayor said in a dissenting opinion, “[t]he Court now charts a different path, yet again paying almost exclusive attention to the free exercise clause’s protection for individual religious exercise while giving short shrift to the establishment clause’s prohibition on state establishment of religion.”
— Kevin Goldberg, Freedom Forum First Amendment specialist
A victory for personal expression
The Supreme Court’s decision in Kennedy v. Bremerton School District represents a significant victory for freedom of speech.
A key issue in the case was whether Kennedy engaged in protected personal expression or unprotected government expression. The distinction is important, because under a case known as Garcetti v. Ceballos (2006), if a public employee is engaged in official, job-duty speech, that employee is engaged in government speech and has no First Amendment rights.
Writing for the majority, Justice Neil Gorsuch explained: “[Kennedy] did not speak to government policy. He was not seeking to convey a government-created message. He was not instructing prayers, discussing strategy, encouraging better on-field performance, or engaged in any other speech the District paid him to produce as speech. Simply put: Kennedy’s prayers did not owe their existence to Mr. Kennedy’s responsibilities as a public employee.”
The court got it right on this fundamental free-speech question. As I wrote in a previous commentary, Kennedy was engaged in private speech, not government speech, when he prayed on the football field.
The government speech doctrine is dangerous and can lead to the evisceration of much personal expression for government employees.
As Justice Samuel Alito said, “If private speech could be passed off as government speech by simply affixing a government seal of approval, government could silence or muffle the expression of disfavored viewpoints.”
Fortunately, the Supreme Court understood this and limited application of the doctrine.
— David L. Hudson, Jr., Freedom Forum fellow
