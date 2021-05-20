While Israel and Hamas are trading bombs and rockets, some Israeli commentators cite examples of Arab-Israeli coexistence.
There was the Palestinian head nurse in the Israeli town of Afula (a substantial number of Israeli doctors and nurses are Arabs) who recited the holy “Shema Yisrael” prayer to a religious Jew dying of COVID-19 whose family couldn’t reach him. And the Jewish trauma surgeon in Tel Aviv who praised his mixed team of doctors and nurses who treated Arabs wounded by Jewish extremists and Jews wounded by Hamas rockets with the same professionalism. (The wife of one of the Palestinian doctors had had her car set on fire by Jewish extremists in Lod, a mixed Arab-Jewish town now wracked by inter-communal violence.)
Such Arab-Jewish cooperation is what should be encouraged by the Israeli government. Yet these examples obscure the realities on the ground.
The current crisis grew out of Prime Minister Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu’s apparent belief that he could ignore Palestinian rights, whether those of West Bankers, Gazans, or Israeli citizens. Under Netanyahu, Jewish settlements have expanded on the occupied West Bank to the point where Palestinians are mostly confined to chunks of unconnected territory with no prospect of future statehood.
Encouraged by Donald Trump, Bibi mistakenly believed that deals with peacemaking Gulf Arabs made the needs of the Palestinians irrelevant. This approach collapsed this past week.
‘Change its approach’
Writes columnist Jack Khoury in the Israeli paper Ha’aretz: “The Israeli government, which has become used to treating the Palestinians as a divided and spineless people, will have to change its approach — or else what happened over the past week will look like just a preview.
“It’s possible: it only has to see them as human beings.”
The violence traces back to Netanyahu’s declaration that all of Jerusalem will remain under Israeli control, including the Arab neighborhoods in the east of the city. (Proponents of a two-state solution had imagined an open Jerusalem that would be capital to both Israel and a disarmed Palestinian state.)
The latest Israeli effort to evict 169 residents from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem to make way for far-right Jewish settlers — part of an unending series of evictions and demolition of Arab homes without compensation — was already roiling the city’s Arab residents.
The tinder was lit when Israeli police officers raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City on May 7. The police pretext was that stones were being thrown. But who in their right minds attacks the third holiest mosque of Islam with bullets, tear gas and stun grenades on one of the holiest nights of Ramadan? Who pulls such a dangerous stunt at a time when Jerusalem’s Palestinians are convinced by the evictions — and by Israeli far-right marchers shouting “Death to Arabs” — that Israel wants to kick all Arabs out of the city.
There is some speculation that Bibi greenlit the operation in order to (successfully) bury an opposition effort to displace him as prime minister after an inconclusive election. Perhaps. Or perhaps the reason for the attack was simply that Netanyahu believes the concerns of Palestinians are irrelevant.
