If you search the internet for the term “raid,” two results precede all others: The second one refers to the popular bug-killing product Raid, which has been almost synonymous with the term “insecticide” since 1956.
The first is the execution last week of an FBI search warrant at former President Donald Trump’s seaside mansion Mar-a-Lago, which nearly everyone is calling a “raid.”
On the far right, the clientele at Gab.com, a social media site that specializes in complaint and grievance against just about everything, were outraged. One Gab poster fulminated: “This unelected, illegitimate regime crossed the line with their GESTAPO raid!”
More conventional conservatives were scandalized, as well, if somewhat more measured. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said: “The raid at MAL [Mar-a-Lago] is another escalation of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents.” Trump himself complained that his “beautiful home … is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.”
This sort of overwrought rhetoric is predictable in the Trump era of aggrieved bombast, even though it hasn’t the remotest connection with the facts. The execution of a search warrant duly approved by a federal judge based on evidence of probable cause is a concrete embodiment of our American system of the rule of law. It bears no resemblance to the traditional definition of the term “raid,” which nearly always connotes violence, irregularity and sometimes illegality.
That’s why I cringe a bit when mainstream news sources such as Newsweek and The New York Times, as well as left-leaning commentators such as Rachel Maddow, refer to the search at Mar-a-Lago as a raid.
Pernicious rhetoric
Our republic probably will not be destroyed by the careless use of a term such as “raid,” but it’s a mistake to underestimate the capacity of pernicious rhetoric to rile people.
It’s unlikely that every investigation into ex-president Trump’s activities — from Trump University to the allegations of sexual assault to his obvious effort to strong-arm Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy into investigating a political opponent — is a “witch hunt” or a “hoax.” Yet the terms reliably stoke the outrage of Trump’s base.
How many times have you heard the House committee’s investigation of the Jan. 6 attack called a “kangaroo court,” even though it’s not a court at all, and its proceedings are well ordered, deliberative and transparent?
Language such as this keeps Trump’s angry base at a steady boil, but even worse it blinds them to the fact of how well our judicial system actually works, albeit sometimes imperfectly.
If you’re still outraged by the “raid” at Mar-a-Lago there’s a decent chance you stopped reading this column some time ago. But if you’re still with me, may I try to change your opinion?
First, let’s stop calling it a “raid.” The Department of Justice tried several less-intrusive methods — including a subpoena — prior to executing the search warrant. And the search itself appears to have been orderly and entirely within the guidelines of the law.
Second, it appears that Trump did, indeed, violate the Presidential Records Act, as well as other laws, by removing both classified and unclassified documents, which the law says, quite rightly, belong to us, not to him.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.