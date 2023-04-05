WASHINGTON — After three months on the job, House Republicans have so far failed to address the top issues facing the country. But at least they have addressed the No. 1 issue.
The House Oversight Committee hauled D.C. government officials before Congress last week to grill them on what Republicans call the “crisis” of crime in the capital, one of approximately 50,000 “crises” the GOP majority has identified. And Rep. Lauren Boebert was just bursting to release a stream of invective.
“Did you or did you not decriminalize public urination in Washington, D.C.?” the Colorado Republican demanded of a witness, D.C. Council member Charles Allen.
Allen looked puzzled. “No, we did not,” he replied.
“Did you lead the charge to decriminalize public urination in Washington, D.C.?” Boebert demanded.
“No, ma’am,” Allen answered.
Boebert persisted. “Did you ever vote in favor of decriminalizing public urination?”
Allen said he voted to keep public urination as a criminal offense.
“We have records that show you were in favor of removing that criminal offense and allowing public urination!” Boebert charged.
The councilman explained that, though the D.C. criminal-code reform commission proposed making public urination a civil offense, the council voted to maintain it as a criminal offense.
Thus did the floodgates open on the Great Public Pee Pee Debate of 2023.
‘Limited time’
“I continue to be amazed by what the majority chooses to spend our limited time on,” remarked Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt. Turning to the witnesses, she joked: “You have anything additional you want to say about public urination? Now’s your time.”
Boebert blurted out: “I do!”
There was laughter in the committee room. “No, not you,” Balint said.
Boebert couldn’t hold it. “I do have something else to say!”
Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wis., did, too. “You’ve got to decide how many times a person’s done something and how in-public it is, but I’m not sure public urination should be criminally charged,” he opined, before adding that the D.C. officials “don’t want me to tell you how to do your job.”
Yet that’s exactly what Republicans have been doing as they devote their time in power to micromanaging D.C. and its criminal code.
When it comes to ending the near-daily plague of mass shootings in this country, Republicans have decided “we’re not gonna fix it,” as Rep. Tim Burchett, a Republican from Tennessee, site of the latest school massacre, put it. “Criminals are going to be criminals.” But maybe — just maybe — they can hike the penalty for peeing on the streets of the nation’s capital!
“Do you think parents,” Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., asked, “are worried about public urination in Washington, D.C., or do you think they’re worried about sending their kid to school and their kid not coming home?”
Certainly, there are urgent problems facing the country — not least the daily degradation of democracy. But the House majority has done precious little to ameliorate their self-identified crises.
— Twitter, @Milbank
