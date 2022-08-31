The Texas legislature passed Senate Bill 797 more than a year ago, but school districts and citizens were preoccupied with the pandemic. No one paid much attention to S.B. 797’s requirement that all public schools in Texas — from first grade through university — post our national motto: In God We Trust.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Decatur police investigating pedestrian death
- Man's death at Southwest Decatur apartments investigated as homicide
- Man charged with murder in Decatur Walmart parking lot death
- Decatur takes first win over Austin since 2014
- Witness: Suspect in killing 'raked' victim's blood on his face
- Upscale town home rental development planned for Point Mallard Parkway
- Hatton remains unbeaten with win over 6A Columbia
- 18-year-old Decatur man turns himself in, charged with capital murder
- Beltline Road intersections realignment set to begin
- Police: Man with loaded gun at Decatur-Austin game indicted on 2021 shootings
Images
Videos
Commented
- Man charged with rape of child previously released with zero bond on similar charge (6)
- Letter to the Editor: Alabama crusaders know what is right for women's bodies (6)
- City considering another overpass on Alabama 20 (5)
- More than 2,000 subscribers receiving JWEMC high-speed internet (3)
- Do you support 3M Co.’s plan to demolish Brookhaven Middle School and turn it into a park? (3)
- Sandlin: Pay increases needed for Decatur to be competitive (3)
- Editorial: City manager saga sputters to its end (3)
- Closing primary elections a solution in search of a problem (3)
- $2.9 million pay increase package recommended for city employees (3)
- Editorial: Forgiving student loans doesn't solve tuition problem (3)
- Update: Capitol riot suspect arrested in raid near Falkville High (3)
- FBI's search of Trump's Florida estate: Why now? (2)
- Joe Wheeler EMC chief's letter blames Biden policies for higher energy costs (2)
- Los Angeles Times: Why do GOP lawmakers want drug users to die in street? (2)
- Decatur police investigating pedestrian death (2)
- Beltline Road intersections realignment set to begin (2)
- The wheels of justice cannot be rushed (2)
- Editorial: GOP 'Klan' logo image shows online world's perils (2)
- John M. Crisp: First, let’s stop calling it a raid (2)
- Lawsuit seeking city manager under 2010 Decatur referendum dismissed (2)
- Counselors, educators say cyberbullying an increasing problem (2)
- With record state revenue, Orr and other lawmakers consider tax rebates (1)
- Percentage of uninsured Alabamians increased in 2020; national rate decreased (1)
- Traffic signals at three Southeast Decatur intersections replaced with stop signs (1)
- Cal Thomas: Revisiting the flat tax (1)
- Most electric vehicles won't qualify for federal tax credit (1)
- US pledges $1 billion more rockets, other arms for Ukraine (1)
- NAACP calls for Lawrence GOP school board member to resign after 'racist' image post (1)
- Housing Authority agrees to sell land near Carrie Matthews rec center (1)
- Over $2B announced for roads, bridges, bike lanes across US (1)
- Virginia B. Penney (1)
- More US lawmakers visit Taiwan 12 days after Pelosi trip (1)
- Editorial: US risks civil unrest, but not civil war (1)
- Experience counts at West Morgan (1)
- Huntsville skybridge nears fruition with $20M federal grant (1)
- Editorial: Governor's office lacks transparency (1)
- Decatur’s Mario Morris hired by NCAA (1)
- Dillard is West Morgan's Swiss Army knife (1)
- Team with Decatur native discovers ‘gigantic’ 83 million-year-old turtle species (1)
- Letter to the Editor: Use Brookhaven dirt to build park in mayor's neighborhood (1)
- Philip Rivers brings his football team to town (1)
- Nebraska woman charged with helping daughter have abortion (1)
- Athens approves retiree bonuses that Decatur rejected (1)
- Brittney Griner's trial resumes amid intensified diplomacy (1)
- Liz Weston: 3 ways to fight inflation and win the long game (1)
- Panel: Trump staffers pushed unproven COVID treatment at FDA (1)
- New slant on education (1)
- Some residents upset public comments halted at meeting on new zoning ordinance (1)
- Southwest Decatur: Neighbors skittish about Friday shooting (1)
- Ready to fly: Falkville's Burnett eager to win for his hometown (1)
Online Poll
Do politics influence FBI investigations?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.