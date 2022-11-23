Adjacent essays in the current issue of Foreign Affairs ably depict America’s two primary international competitors.
In “Russia’s Dangerous Decline,” Andrea Kendall-Taylor and Michael Kofman warn the United States and the West against complacency as the momentum of the war in Ukraine appears to be turning against Russia.
Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine, they argue, is a reflection of more than one man’s misguided hubris. After Putin is gone and his country has been diminished by the war, Russia will continue to be “driven by its resentments, a quest for geopolitical space outside its borders, and a desire for status.”
And, most ominous, Kendall-Taylor and Kofman conclude that “authoritarianism in Russia will likely outlast Putin.”
Then there’s China. In “The World According to Xi Jinping,” Kevin Rudd portrays China’s President Xi as a “true believer” in a communist state. Xi is a Leninist in terms of party control and a devoted Marxist in terms of economic theory. This means, according to Rudd, a stark reversal of the liberalization and economic pragmatism that China enjoyed under Xi’s predecessors.
Together these essays provide an instructive representation of what the United States and the West are up against. The term “competitor” is insufficient to describe the relationship between the U.S. and China and Russia. The conflict is less about competition over land and resources — the traditional grounds for war — and more about ideology.
Sometimes we call our nation “exceptional.” I’m generally leery of this term. If you’re truly exceptional, it’s up to others to point it out. If you say it about yourself, you might just be bragging.
Nevertheless, it’s clear that in 1776 the Founders undertook something exceptional and near-unique, the creation of a republic based on governance by the governed.
Autocracy and democracy
Our history is fraught with contradictions, hypocrisies and failures, but we have managed to preserve an intact republic that stands in very sharp contrast to Russia, China and the other rising autocracies. These two theories of governance — autocracy and democracy — are irreconcilable, and to the extent that autocracy is determined to win, it’s a conflict that we cannot afford to lose.
How do we win? At the end of his essay, Kevin Rudd says that just as Xi is a “true believer,” the United States and its allies must be “true believers,” as well, which requires “a radical reembrace of the principles that distinguish liberal-democratic political systems.”
The election of Nov. 8 was a modest recommitment to these principles, including the most essential principle, faith in the ballot and a willingness to accept graciously the outcomes of elections.
The integrity of our elections was the critical issue on the ballot. All Americans should be gratified that concerns about chaos and violence at the polls did not materialize. Many candidates who built their campaigns around the “big lie” of the 2020 election were defeated, and many of them accepted their defeats with gracious concessions.
The Nov. 8 election was an affirmation of our commitment to democracy: The judgment of the people is what determines who represents us in Congress, even if some of the elected have expressed less than full faith in our democratic system.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.