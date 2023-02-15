Whether you believe that human beings were created by an all-powerful God in a universe designed for their sustenance and enjoyment or, on the other hand, that the universe Big Banged itself into existence, and humanity resulted from a long string of spontaneous chemical reactions and mutations and now occupies a lonely niche in an unfathomably huge emptiness, in either case, humans were never inevitable and their continued existence is not assured.

