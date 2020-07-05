As the rector of St. John’s Episcopal Church here in Decatur, I understand how disruptive this pandemic has been and how it has changed our daily lives.
Our church has suspended all indoor, in-person services through July 15, and this policy will likely be extended due to the continued increase in COVID-19 cases. When all of this began in March, I assumed we might be apart for four weeks. That has not been the case.
Since then, I have experienced every emotion possible. I am angry because of what is happening — I have been angry at God for allowing this to happen, and I am angry at our government for not doing more to control the spread of the virus.
I am thankful — I am thankful for those who continue to serve others, and I am thankful that no one in my family has become infected. However, the greatest emotion I have felt is sadness — I am sad that I have not been able to be with my parishioners.
I am sad because my young son has not been able to be with any of his friends since March.
I am sad because some people in our country are more concerned with their own agendas and selfish desires than the health and safety of others.
The choices that have brought us to where we are today have already been made. Did states act fast enough to prevent the spread of the virus? No. Did states open back up too early and irresponsibly? Yes.
Follow commandments
Is there anything we can do about it now? Actually … yes. Jesus tells us that there are two great commandments — love God with all of our heart, soul, and mind, and love our neighbors as ourselves.
Today, the way we can follow both of these commandments is actually very simple: Wear a mask.
As an active participant in our society, there are things we all must do to ensure the safety and protection of not just ourselves, but our neighbors.
Just like using our blinkers when we are driving, when we wear our mask, we are doing so not for ourselves, but for those around us.
We use our blinkers so the person next to us knows we are about to turn. We wear our mask so that the person next to us has less chance of catching a virus we may or may not be showing symptoms of.
When we wear our mask, we are telling our neighbor that we love them.
We should not have to wait for a civic mandate to have compassion for those around us.
For Christians, we base our entire faith, our entire lives, on the belief that a single person gave his own life in order to save the lives of others.
How then could anyone professing to be a follower of Jesus Christ argue against taking such a simple step that protects the health of those around them? I long for the day when we can worship together again, but that will only happen when the number of new cases decrease.
Please care for each other. Please wear a mask. Love your neighbor as yourself.
— The Rev. Chase Ackerman is rector of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Decatur.
