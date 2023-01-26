Here at Washington’s ever-congested intersection of politics, policy and the news media, we have finally gotten some experienced help.
Two guys named Joe and Dick have shown up at just the right time. We are glancing in our rearview mirrors at the first two years of the Biden presidency — before checking the best route to the campaign trail. We’ll be looking to see if the high road is finally open.
Meet Joe and Dick.
During my years of talking with Joe about the presidents I was covering — during his evening train commute home to Wilmington or lunching in a Senate dining room — Joe was always quick to pick up on one trait that seemed common to presidents. When presidents are beset by problems or scandals, they somehow become self-destructive and defensive. And they complain about being victimized by the press.
So just imagine what my old political pal Joe might be saying if he’d watched TV on Jan. 19 and saw how President Biden handled the whole controversy over classified documents that were found in a former office he used as a private citizen and in his home garage. It was not until Jan. 10 that Biden’s White House confirmed classified documents were found at that private office way back on Nov. 2. And when that was confirmed, no one mentioned that other documents were found Dec. 20.
Biden had stonewalled
Until, absurdly, Jan. 19 — in the middle of a tour of California’s storm damage. Neither you nor my old pal Joe or any Biden adviser will be surprised to know that reporters felt they must ask about the one topic Biden had stonewalled them about. But when asked about why he didn’t reveal the existence of the classified documents at his private office or home garage, President Biden performed like a pro wrestler:
“You know, what quite frankly bugs me is that we have a serious problem here we’re talking about. We’re talking about what’s going on. And the American people don’t quite understand why you don’t ask me questions about that.”
Then Biden gave his prepared response: “Look … we found a handful of documents that were filed in the wrong place. We immediately turned them over to the Archives and the Justice Department. We’re fully cooperating. … I have no regrets. I’m following what the lawyers have told me they want me to do. … There is no there there.”
Now meet Dick. Last Sept. 7, Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin of Illinois blasted Donald Trump’s efforts to keep classified documents in Mar-a-Lago, saying: “For the president (Trump) to take this important information down to his home is an outrage.”
Sunday, Durbin told CNN’s Dana Bash: “At its heart, the issue is the same. Those documents should not have been in the personal possession of either Joe Biden or Donald Trump.”
Indeed, when Bash asked if Durbin thought Biden had “lost the high ground on classified information being where it shouldn’t be,” the senator, in what may be a moment of high road history-making in today’s political landscape, did not perform the usual Washington wiggle ‘n’ weasel.
“Let’s be honest about it,” Durbin said. “When that information was found, it diminishes the stature of any person who is in possession of it. It’s not supposed to happen. .”
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.