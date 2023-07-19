On March 2, 2022, the United States ambassador to the United Nations stood in front of the iconic green marble backdrop of the United Nations General Assembly and delivered a tough message that the Biden administration wanted all the world to hear.
Today, more than a year later, you can still hear Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield’s speech in its entirety on YouTube:
“We have seen videos of Russian forces moving exceptionally lethal weaponry into Ukraine, which has no place on the battlefield. That includes cluster munitions and vacuum bombs, which are banned under the Geneva Convention.”
But you can’t read it in its entirety today in the official transcript.
That’s because, after she spoke, a Biden administration official figured it might be worthwhile to try to come just a bit closer at making their messagery match reality. After all, while more than 100 countries signed on to the Geneva Convention ban on cluster weapons, Russia and the United States never did. So two days after Thomas-Greenfield’s firm speech, the State Department deleted her line about how those weapons have “no place on the battlefield” from its official transcript of the speech, which you can still listen to in its entirety. The officials also inserted an asterisk, explaining in a footnote that the Geneva Convention ban only applied to using cluster munitions against civilians. This past week, it became clear that from now on, it’s Joe Biden’s asterisk.
Controversial decision
In a controversial decision that Biden called difficult but necessary, he announced that he was providing Ukraine with the ground launched cluster munitions that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has desperately and urgently sought, to drop them on his own land. The U.S.-supplied, ground launched cluster munitions are to be used only against the Russian troops that have invaded. And they are now literally entrenched in Ukraine territory that Russia seized after more than a year of massive use of Russia’s own cluster artillery and bombs against innocent Ukraine civilians.
I agree with former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta and most other military experts that Biden made the right decision — because he had run out of options. He reluctantly made the only viable decision he could make at this late date to still provide Ukrainians with the essential means of saving their homeland from Vladimir Putin’s civilian-slaughtering invaders. The United States had depleted its available arsenal of non-cluster bomb munitions.
But Biden’s top advisers have squandered, by failing to effectively deploy, the one weapon they always had available — their own wartime message communication, command and control. They failed to fully mobilize an educated public.
America’s artillery and other weapon production problems were long known by experts. In 2022, according to international security analyst Mark F. Cancian, at Washington’s respected Center for Strategic and International Studies, a CSIS study “examined the ability of the defense industrial base to replace inventories in an emergency and found that the process would take many years for most items.” In the Vietnam War, Cancian said, cluster munitions proved eight times more effective in producing casualties than standard high explosive projectiles.
But Biden has not been well served by his policy message and public education experts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.