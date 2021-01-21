Alexei Navalny, Russia’s leading fighter for democracy, returned home this week, after recuperating in Germany from a Kremlin attempt to murder him by poison as he campaigned in Siberia.
It is almost impossible to comprehend the bravery it took for Navalny to take that risk. He faced a phalanx of Russian police at the airport, and a swift mock trial in a police station, after which he was jailed, at the total mercy of would-be Kremlin killers.
Yet there is something painfully appropriate about Navalny taking that gamble the very same week Donald Trump leaves office. Trump will be recalled by historians mainly for his Big Lie about a “stolen” election that incited thousands of his fans to sack the U.S. Capitol.
But Navalny’s bravery sends another message altogether, reminding Americans that peaceful elections can no longer be taken for granted in this country.
“What makes Navalny do what he did?” an Iranian-born artist named Marhan Moghaddam tweeted this week. “To teach all the cowards in our world you have choices (if you want to be) on the right side of history.” Every GOP senator voting whether to convict Trump on inciting insurrection will face such a choice in the coming weeks.
The impact of the Capitol insurrection on foreign allies and adversaries cannot be overestimated — along with the sight of 25,000 national guardsmen on Washington, D.C., streets. Chinese media is crowing about chaos at the Capitol.
Despite their relief at the end of the Trump presidency, European allies are uncertain about the stability of America’s democratic institutions after the insurrection at the Capitol. There is genuine shock at the 147 GOP legislators who voted against certifying the election.
Promote Big Lie
Meanwhile, Trump will continue to promote the Big Lie from Mar-a-Lago, having been the first president in 150 years to boycott his successor’s inauguration.
However, the Biden team’s reaction to the Navalny affair demonstrates that the new president , unlike Trump, appreciates that democracy must be supported abroad — and cherished at home.
While Trump steadfastly refused to criticize the Kremlin’s poisoning of Navalny, in contrast to furious European leaders, President Joe Biden directly called out “the Russian state” for using the Soviet-era chemical weapon, Novichok. “As president,” a Biden statement said, “I will do what Donald Trump refuses to do: work with our allies and partners to hold the Putin regime accountable for its crimes.”
And Jake Sullivan, Biden’s choice for national security adviser, tweeted this week: “Mr. Navalny should be immediately released, and the perpetrators of the outrageous attack on his life must be held accountable.”
These statements are important, and not only to put the new administration on record as willing to deal firmly with Putin.
This is a time when democracy is on the backfoot, as America has floundered badly in its COVID-19 response, along with Britain, and to a far lesser extent other European allies. All face economic crises. Navalny’s courage — as a symbol of democracy’s continued allure and his willingness to fight for it against huge odds — challenge the claim by Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping that democratic systems no longer hold appeal.
