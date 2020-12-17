“Don’t it always seem to go that you don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone.”
That Joni Mitchell refrain ricocheted around my head in the wake of Monday’s Electoral College vote confirming President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.
In what passes for the new normal, swing-state electors had to pass through lines of state troopers protecting them from irate Trump fans. Many state election officials and ordinary election workers have been threatened and required police protection.
Meantime, on Tuesday, President Donald Trump was still tweeting about his “landslide victory,” in the wake of violent weekend demonstrations by armed pro-Trump supporters in Washington, D.C., whom he egged on against a “rigged election.” No one believes Trump will acknowledge his defeat or stop feeding lies to his base about massive fraud.
Yet the peaceful transfer of power from one president to the next is the bedrock of American democracy. It is as central to our system as breathing to humans, a basic norm we mostly took for granted before 2020.
That is something we can no longer afford to do.
‘The unthinkable’
“Trump’s effort to overturn this election was farcical, but he has made the unthinkable thinkable,” says Steven Levitsky, coauthor of How Democracies Die, on the president’s destruction of democratic norms. “It was taken for granted [in the past] that you don’t play hardball with election results.”
In 1800, John Adams set the precedent for peaceful transfer of power between opposing party candidates. And no modern president has refused to concede defeat since formal concessions became an election custom in 1896.
Indeed, America’s self-assumed role as the world’s premier democracy rests on the basis of free and fair elections.
“That means everyone plays by the rules and the idea of overturning an election is unthinkable,” says Levitsky.
“Trump is trying to make America like one more failed democracy, just exactly as others have done,” says Timothy Snyder, author of “On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons From the Twentieth Century.”
The methods of diminishing elections vary. In Russia, serious opposition parties and candidates are banned and votes rigged when necessary. In once-democratic Hungary, the press is now controlled and activities of opposition groups curbed. In Belarus, demonstrators still struggle to reverse a flat-out fraudulent election.
But in the United States, the supposed bastion of democracy, Trump is doing something different. He is undermining trust among his tens of millions of followers in the very concept of a fair election. Instead of believing in democratic institutions, they have transferred their faith to him.
Because Trump is willing to lie about everything, he can convince his followers of anything.
No matter how many state recounts confirm he lost, he will urge his base to take their anger to the streets.
To paraphrase Joni Mitchell, those followers won’t realize what they once had, until it’s gone.
