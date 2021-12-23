After her turn as host of “Saturday Night Live” last week, the pop star Billie Eilish sat down with Howard Stern on Monday for a long, intense interview on his SiriusXM radio show.
As always with Stern, talk turned to sex. And then to pornography.
The ensuing conversation generated many headlines.
Eilish, who turned 20 on Saturday, told Stern she began watching what she called “abusive pornography” when she was 11 years old. She eventually got to a point, she said, where she couldn’t watch anything else.
“Unless it was violent, I didn’t think it was attractive,” she said. “I used to be like the person who would, like, talk about porn all the time. I would be like, ‘Oh, it’s so stupid that anyone thinks that porn is bad … . I think it’s cool and it’s great.’”
One day, she said, she even complained to her mother about a friend’s mom, who would not let her child watch porn.
“And my mom was like, ‘What?! Do you watch porn?’ And I was like, ‘How else am I supposed to learn how to have sex?’ ”
This is one of the saddest commentaries on adolescence that I have ever heard. The idea that a child would learn about what should be among the most joyous life experiences by watching men demean and hurt women is depressing.
When she had her first sexual relationships, she said, she emulated what she had seen and ended up doing things she did not want to do. I doubt she is alone. The proliferation of porn has warped how many young adults think about sex.
Degradation, violence
Her habit came with a cost; porn was so unsettling to Eilish that she said she developed sleep paralysis, night terrors and nightmares. That doesn’t surprise me. No one, especially a child, can unsee images of sexual degradation or violence.
“I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much porn,” she said. “I think it really destroyed my brain.”
I take her point, but her brain seems just fine. After all, she has been called the most important pop star of her generation.
In a world where female pop stars sexualize themselves to the point of parody, she mostly refuses to play along, the occasional magazine spread notwithstanding. Her oddball fashion style — oversized pants and tops — has been a frequent subject of discussion. She says, simply, that her clothes are shapeless because she doesn’t want people to judge her or sexualize her. Perhaps this defense mechanism stems from her exposure to the unreal, plasticized female bodies that are a feature of so many porn videos.
Planned Parenthood reports that “the vast majority” of parents support sex ed in middle and high school, and yet, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fewer than half of high schools and only a fifth of middle schools teach comprehensive sex education, which includes information about birth control and sexually transmitted diseases, and what the CDC calls “critical communication and decision-making skills.”
That’s pretty depressing when you consider the barrage of sexualized content coming at kids these days.
