The attempt to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom should never have occurred in the first place.
It did nothing but shred $276 million in taxpayer funds, distract from our real problems — the resurgent COVID-19 virus, homelessness, poverty, drought — and virtually guarantee that Newsom will be reelected in 2022.
The misbegotten effort proved that Republicans will go to absurd lengths to undermine a duly elected Democrat.
With the recall’s failure, California has dealt another blow to the forces of Trumpism, embodied by Larry Elder, the conservative talk show host and Donald Trump clone, who emerged as the Republican front-runner vying to replace the governor.
Elder vowed to be the anti-Newsom, promising to overturn mask and vaccine mandates. But unfortunately for him, early exit polls showed that voters’ No. 1 concern was COVID-19, and they mostly approved of the way Newsom has handled it.
Still, Newsom should take this moment to reflect on his shortcomings. Welcome as his victory is, we need to get to the bottom of California’s unemployment department scandal, where fraudsters made off with billions of dollars while deserving Californians were left high and dry.
The recall’s failure also shines an unforgiving light on the shortfalls of the process itself.
Some have suggested the formation of a bipartisan commission charged with developing policy proposals to present to voters. They could do things like raise the number of signatures needed to place a recall on the ballot, which, at 12% of votes cast in the previous gubernatorial election, is indefensibly low.
In July, pollster Mark Baldassare of the Public Policy Institute of California said most California voters support raising the recall bar.
For months after the recall campaign launched in February 2020, Newsom seemed to be floating above the fray. He had successfully dubbed the endeavor a “Republican recall.”
But the confluence of unpredictable events and self-inflicted wounds meant Newsom ended up in the fight of his political career.
The pandemic hit, and with it, Newsom faced the unforgiving task of weighing public health considerations against the toll that business and school closures would take on Californians.
The governor, as he vowed ad nauseum, met the moment.
He took the responsible, if unpopular steps — ordering lockdowns, school closures and mandating masks, which became outrage triggers for Trump-loving Republicans.
On Nov. 6, when Newsom probably thought the recall effort would never make the ballot for lack of signatures, he joined a bunch of lobbyists for a fancy wine-country birthday dinner. The guests were unmasked and sitting close at the very moment he was urging Californians to stay in and stay apart.
Newsom apologized for what he called “a bad mistake” and that might have been the end of it.
Unfortunately for him, two days after his apology, on the recall petition deadline of Nov. 17, a judge agreed that the pandemic lockdowns had unfairly crippled signature gathering — and extended the deadline until March 17. It gave Newsom’s detractors time to hammer him relentlessly for his pandemic response and his French Laundry folly.
— Robin Abcarian is an opinion columnist at the Los Angeles Times.
