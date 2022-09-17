The death of Queen Elizabeth II has brought all kinds of emotions to the fore: grief and sadness over the demise of a stabilizing and comforting presence, respect and awe for her steady hand and sense of duty, and righteous anger over the lasting effects of the British Empire's often violent subjugation of millions around the world.

