In this entire pandemic, there has never been a more important time to get serious protecting one another.
I am thankful. For 2020. In a different way than most years, but still thankful. Thankful for family time. Thankful for today’s health. Thankful for colleagues and medical teams willing to place their own health at risk to serve others. My trust remains in dedicated providers.
I am hopeful. With recent vaccination approval, it seems there may be a light at the end of the way-too-long, COVID-dominated, 2020 tunnel. If the 90-95% effective rate pans out, this will be a real game-changer. My trust remains in science.
I am concerned.
For too many the vaccination will not come soon enough. Inpatient numbers have ballooned. Hospital staff, once considered community heroes, are now exhausted and feel forgotten. Bed space, ventilators, and BiPAPs are at a critical low. And each new case potentiates the already insurmountable problem. Community support is desperately needed. If social behavior does not change and virus transmission continues, we could realistically run out of resources. An ethics committee has already been created should our medical staff be faced with two critical patients, yet only one available ventilator. Again, I am concerned, but my trust remains in the human spirit.
I am faithful. If we act together, the current surge of cases can be controlled and the pandemic resolved. Change starts with reconsidering holiday gatherings. Christmas/New Year’s lunch or dinner will prove to be the last for some families. And all involved will live with the guilt of a preventable tragedy. Don’t make that mistake. Change ends with getting vaccinated. I stress again, trust science. We all must do our part. My trust remains in our community.
Let’s be willing to give a little in order to keep each other safe. With any activity, review your personal risk and then the risk of anyone you may expose or be exposed to. Be an example for our future generations who have never witnessed true unity. Willfully, consciously, and graciously adjusting one’s life to protect those at highest risk is a true test of character.
And remember holiday cheer can be spread at a distance. COVID-19 cannot.
Dr. Scott Matthews is a Decatur internist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.