President Donald Trump made clear his COVID-19 strategy at a campaign rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania, earlier this week.
It amounts to mass murder. Tens, maybe hundreds, of thousands more Americans will die unnecessarily if Trump wins another term.
He has thrown in the towel, adopting a do-nothing approach pending vaccines that won’t be widely available until well into next year. “We are rounding the turn,” he said (for the umpteenth time). “It’s ending anyway. It’s happening very quickly.”
That is a gross lie. As cases spike nationwide, highly reputable scientific projections predict 160,000 to 275,000 more Americans could die by February or March of 2021, if concrete steps aren’t taken. But Team Trump won’t even try: His chief of staff, Mark Meadows, said Sunday, “We aren’t going to control the pandemic.” As if there is nothing to be done.
Yet there is plenty that could be done by a new president who doesn’t play politics with COVID-19.
In a recent interview, the University of Pennsylvania’s Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, one of the country’s foremost experts on COVID-19 policy, laid out what a sane policy could still look like under a President Joe Biden, and what a Trump victory would mean.
“We’re going to turn the corner into a bad fall and winter,” says Emanuel.
Trump has admitted to journalist Bob Woodward he knew how serious the virus was back in February, yet “he refused to get the testing and tracing regime in order in March and April, when it mattered.”
“Instead it was every state for themselves, a very conscious decision that led to a haphazard response that kept case rates and mortality rates up.”
‘Management strategy’
In other words, an effort to curb a nationwide pandemic can only be organized from the top, not left to governors, mayors and hospitals. “They needed a good management strategy,” says Emanuel.
But if there’s one thing we know about the “act-from-the-gut” Trump presidency, with its constant firings and denigration of experts, it’s that the president can’t manage COVID-19 or anything else.
So what advice would Emanuel give a Biden administration?
1. “Start with communications.”
“You need a clear message,” says Emanuel, “with the president embodying the message,” as Biden does with mask-wearing. “It needs to be depoliticized with scientists and public health officials coming forward.”
Even today, some studies project that universal mask use could prevent 130,000 future COVID-19 deaths.
2. “There must be a management strategy, with the locus in the White House.”
That means “appointing specific (competent) task forces” (including for testing, which must be greatly expanded).
3. “You need funding from Congress.”
Emanuel says this is key so the public isn’t tempted to break regulations and can afford to get tested.
4. “Build public trust.”
Although Trump has ramped up efforts to produce a vaccine, polls show the bulk of Americans might not take it because they don’t trust it will be safe. Emanuel says the process must be transparent and endorsed by top scientists.
Without trust Trump’s touted vaccine effort will fail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.