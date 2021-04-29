The 100 Days benchmark by which to measure the performance of new presidents arrives Friday for President Joe Biden.
The tradition originated in Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s first term and was disavowed by John F. Kennedy in his inaugural as a premature judgment. But fair or not, here goes with my assessment on his initial conduct of foreign policy, which I find largely praiseworthy with a couple of major concerns.
Policy-making process, professionalism: A
The country can be grateful that, from the get-go, Biden restored sanity and professionalism to the foreign policy-making process. Biden has been tougher than President Barack Obama — and light-years more savvy and strategic than the erratic tweeter who made foreign policy in 280-word bursts.
In Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan, along with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and their deputies, the White House opted for deep experience and expertise (although many key posts are still unfilled).
This is a team that will work together on policy, unlike the chaos of the previous White House, where the president made war on intelligence agencies and fired top national security officials like a reality TV host.
Reviving Alliances in Europe and Asia: A-
Nothing so exemplified President Donald Trump’s lack of strategic thinking than his disdain for NATO and insults to key European and Asian leaders.
It will be hard to rebuild trust, and there is still discord on China policy. But without tight coordination with allied democracies — including the new “Quad” grouping of India, Japan, Australia and the United States — America cannot push back against China’s unfair trade policies or its efforts to set new authoritarian rules for the world.
Combating the pandemic: A-/B+
Yes, the White House was slow to share excess vaccine with nations that are short. But in fairness, Biden took office in the wake of a shocking dereliction of COVID-19 duty by Trump. While miraculous vaccines were produced on Trump’s watch, there was no national strategy for delivery.
So Biden’s focus first had to be on vaccinations at home, including in underserved communities. Given that China and Russia have crowed about Trump’s COVID-19 failures as indicative of an America in decline, this domestic focus was crucial not only for public health but also to show the world that the United States was still competent. Now the White House is moving to share access to American overstock, and will no doubt re-examine the issue of a World Trade Organization waiver on intellectual property rights to vaccines.
China policy: B+
On China, a policy still in development, it would be fairer to give an incomplete. But so far, contrary to the GOP mantra of Biden as “soft” on China, Biden has been tough in a far shrewder way than Trump.
Overall, I’d say that Biden’s first 100 days have delivered more than many people, myself included, expected. The next three years and nine months will be the real test.
