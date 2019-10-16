If there ever was a Donald Trump crime worthy of impeachment, it was just committed in Syria.
In one feckless phone call President Trump abandoned our loyal Kurdish allies, green-lit Turkish war crimes, spurred the revival of ISIS, helped the Kremlin and Iran and sapped U.S. military morale. And then he went golfing.
Leading GOP senators are furious at Trump and gearing up to pass severe sanctions against Turkey, with a bipartisan vote that will survive a Trump veto. Fine. Prevent Erdogan’s scheduled White House visit. But sanctions will come too late to undo the damage.
Trump’s phone call was not an unintentional error. It was vintage Trump, and he will cause similar debacles unless he is checked.
In Syria (as with Ukraine) Trump is guilty of dereliction of duty. He has displayed gross unfitness for office. Let me count the ways.
1. Trump betrayed our most loyal Mideast Muslim ally.
The Syrian Kurds — a separate ethnic group from Syrian Arabs — were the key ground force that defeated ISIS. They lost 11,000 fighters. Without the Syrian Kurds, the United States would have had to send thousands of its own troops and take heavy losses.
Moreover, Trump’s dismissive claim that the Kurds were only fighting for “their land” is false. When I was in Rojava in 2016, Kurdish leaders were debating whether to sacrifice their young men and women to seize the ISIS capital, Raqqa, which is far from the Kurdish heartland; they made the decision to do so in order to cement their alliance with the United States.
2. Trump’s withdrawal of 1,000 remaining U.S. troops from northern Syria won’t end “endless wars” — but will revive ISIS.
The president’s decision was made so suddenly, and was so unplanned, that there was no time to secure prisons containing tens of thousands of ISIS fighters and their families. The Kurds had protected these prisons, but have withdrawn to fight back the Turks. Contrary to the president’s lies, only two high-value ISIS prisoners have been retrieved by the Americans.
The chaos of the Turkish invasion and the Kurdish withdrawal will give ISIS a new lease on life to reorganize as terrorists and threaten Israel, Arab allies and the West.
Trump rolled by Erdogan
3. Trump was easily rolled by Erdogan, a fellow autocrat who had Trump’s number.
An ignorant president swallowed the Turkish leader’s claim he would take care of fighting “terrorists.” Had he taken the most minimal briefing, Trump would have known Erdogan had pandered to ISIS, letting its fighters cross the Turkish border freely.
4. Trump gave the green light to war crimes.
Erdogan has sent jihadi militiamen into Syria who are eager to slaughter the more secular Syrian Kurds, especially their many female leaders. Political party head, Hevrin Khalaf, 35, was pulled from her car and shot dead on a highway.
5. Trump opened the door to the expansion of Russian and Iranian power in the region.
Desperate to survive, the Kurds have invited the Russian-backed Syrian government back into two cities that were about to fall to the Turks. Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, has been brutal to the Kurds in the past, but anything was preferable to Turkish slaughter. Perhaps Vladimir Putin will halt Erdogan’s invasion.
6. Trump dishonored our military.
Special forces operatives who considered Kurdish troops to be brothers are bitter at being forced to betray their comrades.
— at trubin@phillynews.com.
