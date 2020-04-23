“The Ostrich Alliance.”
That is the label a Brazilian professor from Sao Paulo applied to the leaders of Brazil, Belarus, Turkmenistan and Nicaragua who continue to deny the threat that the coronavirus poses to their people.
All share a common disdain for science. Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarussian, calls the disease a “psychosis” and refuses to impose social distancing. Nicaragua’s Daniel Ortega calls it an “act of God.” President Donald Trump’s buddy, Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro, downplays “coronavirus hysteria” and excoriates state governors as “job killers” for imposing quarantines.
In contrast to the ostrich club, the leaders who have been most successful in combating COVID-19, such as those of South Korea, Taiwan, and Germany, openly respect science and listen to their scientific advisers.
Yet, President Trump openly joined the Ostrich Alliance last week.
Of course, Trump’s disdain for science is no secret. Our country is paying a high price for his weeks-long refusal to take COVID-19 seriously. He promotes unproven drugs. And he refuses to institute a nationwide plan for antibody testing.
But last week, the president’s war on science reached a fever pitch, as he egged on demonstrators who were protesting stay-at-home restrictions at several state capitals.
In my weeks of covering this crisis worldwide, I have never seen anything so shameful.
“LIBERATE MICHIGAN!” Trump tweeted. “LIBERATE MINNESOTA!” Both are states whose Democratic governors put strict social distancing regulations in place, as have Republican governors in Ohio, Maryland, and elsewhere.
“They want their life back. Their life was taken away from them,” Trump said at his April 19 briefing, as if health regulations were the enemy, not the virus. He was effectively urging demonstrators to ignore the back-to-work guidelines of his own task force, which require a two-week decline in cases before states start to reopen.
Reckless governors
That encourages reckless GOP governors such as Georgia’s Brian Kemp, who just ordered the opening of nail salons, massage parlors, gyms, and other close contact businesses, in violation of Trump’s guidelines, without even consulting mayors.
Meantime, the denigration of Democratic governors becomes Trump’s tool to disguise his own failures.
But nowhere is the president’s ostrich-like behavior more dangerous than in the matter of tests.
For weeks, Trump has misled the nation on the availability of testing for infected individuals, falsely claiming the United States was doing better at testing than other nations.
Instead of coordinating the distribution of supplies at the national level, Trump left governors from both parties struggling to obtain swabs and necessary chemicals and accurate test kits, in competition with each other.
Trump’s response is to criticize governors and call them ignorant.
Nor has the president yet grasped the criticality of ramping testing way, way up in order for Americans to return safely to work.
By joining the ostrich club, and playing politics with science, Trump is also playing with our lives.
