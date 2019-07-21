WASHINGTON — After failing to receive a single vote on the first 35 ballots, Franklin Pierce of New Hampshire won the 1852 Democratic nomination for president on the 49th ballot, making him the quintessential dark horse candidate (at least until it took 103 ballots to nominate John W. Davis in 1924). Calling for “order, moderation, compromise, and party unity,” he went on to win the presidency. It could happen again. It could happen next year, and the Democratic nominee might conceivably invoke the same mantra.
Today, the rule of thumb in the race for presidential convention delegates has three tickets out of Iowa: win, place and show — the state being first to select delegates. With more than 20 Democrats vying for the nomination, the winnowing of the field will be brutal as only a fraction of the candidates in contention will be left standing after the Iowa caucuses in February. The dynamics to watch in the primary process start with the debates. It’s another crowded stage over two nights as the candidates assemble for their second debate in Detroit on July 30 and 31.
But when they meet again in September for a third debate, several candidates will be gone, unable to reach the higher threshold set by the Democratic National Committee and others departing of their own accord.
At this point, just five of the candidates (former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Sen. Bernie Sanders, Independent-Vt., Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Mayor Pete Buttigieg, D-Ind.) have the heft to qualify for the September debate. It requires at least 2% support in four timely national or early-state polls and 130,000 individual donors (including 400 in at least 20 states). This doubles the polling and fundraising criteria required for a place on the stage at the first and second debates.
That means there could be a single debate stage in September instead of another two-night extravaganza. Still, let’s assume a total of 10 candidates muster the support and money needed to qualify for the third debate. There may be some surprises, candidates who have had a breakout moment on the campaign trail, or in the previous debate. Or there might be another dark-horse moment.
Governors stand out
Two governors — Jay Inslee of Washington, and Steve Bullock of Montana — are the kind of candidates Democrats used to favor, people with strong executive experience, and the ability to work across party lines. Bullock is popular in a very red state, and Inslee successfully pushed legislation to address climate change and raise the minimum wage over Republican opposition in his state.
Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet is another candidate who bears watching. Conservative columnist George Will gave him a rave review as someone who has won two Senate races in a swing state, and “can distinguish between what he calls ‘the Twitter version of the Democratic Party’ and the ‘actual version.’ ” If Democrats are as serious as they say they are about defeating Donald Trump, Bennet should be their nominee, Will wrote.
Coming from nowhere
Democrats have a fondness for dark horse candidates who “come from nowhere” like Jimmy Carter in 1976 or even Bill Clinton in 1992, who jumped into the presidential race when President George H.W. Bush was near 90% in the polls, having just won the first Gulf war. Carter, a one-term Georgia governor, and Clinton, governor of Arkansas, initially were not given much of a chance. Neither was Barack Obama, considered an also-ran until he stunned the country by winning the Iowa caucuses.
For the current crowd of candidates, the handwriting will be on the wall by Christmas. Those not polling well enough in the early contests in Iowa and New Hampshire to win 15% of the vote, will miss the threshold needed to gain delegates and be hard pressed to raise money. For example, Sanders, whose poll numbers are dropping, could be overtaken by Warren, as they vie for the party’s left flank. She has taken his policies and improved on them with her signature, “I’ve got a plan.”
