WASHINGTON — When you Google Beto O’Rourke, one of the things that come up is “expletives of the day.” The Texas Democrat has become famous for unleashing expletives. When a reporter asked him whether there was anything President Donald Trump could do in the wake of the El Paso shooting, O’Rourke unleashed a string of four-letter words, telling the media they should know better than to ask him a question they know the answer to.
The rant is widely credited with reviving O’Rourke’s presidential campaign, which had been languishing. After having curbed his tendency to sprinkle expletives into his campaign speeches, he’s now back at it. Advisers had told him it wasn’t presidential, but apparently, it is. O’Rourke has won praise for talking like a down to earth Texan.
Once upon a time, cursing like a sailor in public might have been a ticket out of a presidential campaign. Now, it’s O’Rourke’s ticket back into the competition.
Chris Cuomo, one of CNN’s prized anchors, was caught on video threatening a man with bodily harm for calling him “Fredo,” the hapless son in “The Godfather.” Cuomo yelled profanities as the heckler taunted him, reminding him a camera was recording everything.
CNN defended Cuomo, pointing out that he was responding to being called something that Italians consider a slur. Cuomo tweeted, “Truth is I should be better than the guys baiting me.”
He’s right about that. His response to being called a slur is not to return fire with vile language and egg the guy on.
As for Beto, it would be nice if he could convey his authenticity in other ways than using four-letter words like adjectives and adverbs. He could use a better speechwriter.
Coarsening of language
We’re not invoking the morality police. The only reason any of this is important is that it reflects a coarsening of our language, and of our culture. Our president has had a hand in it. He gets attention for calling people names and taunting his political enemies. But he’s not the cause. He’s just popularized it like he has white supremacy.
Fifteen years ago, in 2004, the political class was shocked when then-Vice President Cheney told Democrat Patrick Leahy on the Senate floor, “Go —— yourself,” after the two tangled over Cheney’s ties to Halliburton, a military contractor.
That kind of language on the Senate floor is not commonplace even today. But the raw partisanship rampant on Capitol Hill routinely spills over into congressional hearings.
Civility can be overrated when it’s a bunch of gestures that prevent any real exchange between lawmakers. But civility is essential to any bipartisan discussion.
Times change and voters are seeking authenticity in their leaders. In focus groups when Trump voters are asked what they most prize about the current president, they say it’s because he’s a plain talker, and he tells it like it is. He says things they think but were afraid to say. They like that he’s politically incorrect.
The English language is a treasured cultural art form; leaders in a variety of fields from education to religion to politics are treasured role models; parents are indispensable role models. And through language, they teach us how to communicate, how to get along, how to cope with disagreement, how to keep a vibrant democracy viable.
— Twitter: @douglas_cohn
