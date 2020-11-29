WASHINGTON — A strong middle class provides the cornerstone of American democracy, but it was hit hard by the Great Recession of 2008-09 when so many working Americans lost their jobs and their homes. These disaffected workers, most without college degrees elected Donald Trump in 2016, believing this faux-billionaire’s false promises. (Note: we normally would provide specifics rather than a generalization, but the thousands of lies are already well documented) When he failed to deliver, sufficient members of this key demographic group abandoned him in the 2020 election.
A presidency built on lies collapsed under the weight of those lies and went into prevaricating overdrive after he lost. It’s a lie to say that he lost because the election was stolen from him. But a sizeable portion of the 73 million people who voted for Trump will believe it’s the truth because he says so. When lies like this take hold, they undermine our democracy — and they line the pockets of those who perpetuate the lies. Lying for money has become a highly profitable industry.
The talk show pundits holding forth on Fox News and other proliferating right-wing outlets are getting rich spreading propaganda. Attorney Sidney Powell, best known for defending Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, apparently went too far when she said Trump’s election loss was engineered by a variety of sources including two Venezuelan presidents, one dead and one alive, and the long-dead Chicago Mayor Daley, among many others.
This was too much for Fox News propagandist Tucker Carlson, who, finally bailed on the conspiracy launched by Rudy Giuliani and Powell. Carlson’s reward? Venom spewed from the Right. Retracting that which he once peddled didn’t earn him praise from his fan base.
Propaganda and lies
Trump is defeated but that doesn’t mean his propaganda and the lies that propelled him are going anywhere. The question before us now: What does President Joe Biden do about it once he is sworn in next year?
He will be the president taking office at a time of at least three major crises — a health pandemic, a reckoning of social justice, and an economic downturn. Through it all, he must be mindful of the fact that he is succeeding a president who won because he successfully exploited the grievances of a middle class that felt disrespected and disregarded.
Biden sees opportunity in acknowledging the existential threat of climate change. He sees jobs, good-paying middle-class jobs in the industries that are springing up to provide sustainable energy.
Trump told blue-collar workers who lost their jobs to industrialization and foreign competition that it was the fault of Democrats, free trade, and socialism, a loaded word Republicans weaponized in the 2020 election.
If Biden can deliver on the jobs Trump promised but failed to deliver, a more unified America is possible.
If a Democrat can deliver jobs by acknowledging reality and listening to scientists, the most feared aspects of climate change can be avoided, and a key demographic prized by the right and the left — middle-class workers — might once again find a political home worthy of their vote.
— Twitter: @douglas_cohn
