WASHINGTON — Just as he did with his report, Robert Mueller punted in his much-anticipated testimony before two congressional committees, thus joining a distinguished list of people choosing to muzzle themselves despite inside knowledge of President Donald Trump and how he operates.
They include former National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster, whose book, “Dereliction of Duty,” published in 1997, excoriated the generals and politicians who conducted the Vietnam War. Trump fired him in a tweet in May 2018, and we haven’t heard from him since.
A retired U.S. Army general, McMaster was one of the decorated heroes of the Gulf War. A West Point graduate, he earned a doctorate in history from the University of North Carolina, and his book grew out of his doctoral thesis.
Then there is former Defense Secretary James Mattis, a retired U.S. Marine Corps general who, like McMaster, served in the Gulf War, the War in Afghanistan, and the Iraq War. He resigned in December 2018 after Trump announced an abrupt departure of U.S. troops from Syria, overruling Mattis and other national security officials.
Although he surely must have much to say, he too has chosen to stay silent, honoring the restraints put in place by the military, and probably by his own code of conduct.
Now we have heard from former decorated Vietnam veteran, former director of the FBI, former special counsel Robert Mueller, or did we? Having recently retired from the Justice Department after completing his report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, he appeared on Capitol Hill as a reluctant witness only after being subpoenaed by House Democrats. His appearance was less than illuminating.
Reticence expected
It was clear from before he walked into the hearing room that he would stick to “the four corners” of the report, so his reticence was expected. So, for whatever reason, personal or professional, Mueller refused to fully defend what he wrote, or what was written under his name.
A by-the-book prosecutor, Mueller seemed to be scrupulously avoiding any hint of favoritism to either side in America’s partisan politics. After saying flatly in the morning to a questioner on the Judiciary Committee that the reason he didn’t indict the president was a Department of Justice ruling that a sitting president can’t be indicted. By the time he returned for his afternoon testimony, Mueller walked back his statement, saying he didn’t reach a judgment about the president’s guilt or innocence on obstruction of justice. Why?
Trump won the Republican nomination by diminishing his rivals (“Little Marco,” “Low Energy Bush”). He repeatedly has shown that anybody who takes him on will be subject to ridicule. That surely cannot be why McMaster, Mattis, and Mueller — heroes all, patriots all — stood down. These men could have proceeded as they wished though not without peril when taking on the most powerful person on the planet, yet peril is not an inhibitor for courageous people, and these are courageous people.
The question, then, is if from firsthand knowledge they believe this president poses a threat to the nation, do they not have a patriotic duty to come forward? If not, their silence is understandable.
— Twitter: @douglas_cohn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.