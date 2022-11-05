This past week brought yet another false claim about election fraud here in Pennsylvania, which a hearty band of truth-tellers worked quickly to debunk in the face of the constant headwinds of misinformation coming from Donald Trump World. This time, it was an allegation that election officials in the Keystone State have set the stage for massive cheating in the 2022 midterms by mailing out roughly 250,000 ballots to “unverified voters.”

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Will Bunch is national columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.