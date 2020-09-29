Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
One of the most foundational principles of this republic is the peaceful transfer of power from one presidential administration to the next.
Stretching across this country’s history, every presidential candidate has accepted the outcome of an election. Not only have defeated incumbents voluntarily packed up and left, they have without exception prepared the way for their successor, recognizing the duty to country that surpasses party and personal regrets.
That may be in jeopardy now. President Donald Trump, asked point blank at a news conference whether he would unequivocally commit to a peaceful transfer of power, refused to do so, saying, “We’ll have to see what happens.”
He also attacked the legitimacy of the election process, saying authorities should “get rid of the ballots,” and that if they did so, “there wouldn’t be a transfer (of power), frankly. There will be a continuation.”
This idea that the only legitimate and acceptable outcome is his reelection has become a dominant theme for Trump.
Supporters have tried to dismiss or downplay his statements. They shouldn’t. This is part of a continuing thread, and Trump’s comments should be taken seriously.
His continuing efforts to undermine the legitimacy of the election process itself are a cue to his base to reject any outcome that fails to end in his re-election.
