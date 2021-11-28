The past two weeks have seen two high-profile homicide trials that for all of the sound and fury surrounding them led to the same simple conclusion: the system works.
In the first, Kyle Rittenhouse was charged with reckless homicide and other lesser, related offenses in the Aug. 25, 2020, shooting deaths of two men and the wounding of another during the riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, that followed the police shooting of a Black man.
Although Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, is white, as were all of the men he shot, the fact that the shooting occurred during racially charged riots and protests gave the shooting trial itself a racial element it otherwise would not have had.
In the second, three Georgia men, all white, were tried for murder in the Feb. 23, 2020, death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man they claimed they pursued because they thought he might have stolen something from a home construction site.
In the Kenosha case, a jury found Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges, accepting the defense’s argument that Rittenhouse was defending himself while trying to flee his attackers.
The not-guilty verdict provoked outrage in some quarters, fanned by cable news pundits who traffic more in perpetual grievance than in news and politicians who feed on division. Many continued to cite as fact claims that were disproved during the trial.
“The judge. The jury. The defendant. It’s white supremacy in action. This system isn’t built to hold white supremacists accountable,” tweeted U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, a Democrat from Missouri, after the verdict came down.
For his part, President Joe Biden stood by the system, saying, “The jury system works and we have to abide by it” before the White House put out a longer statement that backtracked somewhat, saying, “the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included.”
Yet as most who watched the trial unfold realized early on, the facts of the case simply did not support a guilty verdict. The prosecution was undone largely by its own witnesses.
One may believe Wisconsin should revisit its laws, which make no distinction between a teenager carrying a rifle while out hunting with his parents and a teenager carrying a semi-automatic rifle in riot zone, while recognizing Rittenhouse did not violate the law as it stands. One may agree Rittenhouse is no hero while also agreeing he had a right to defend himself.
If the U.S. legal system is truly “white supremacy,” as Rep. Bush claims, what then to make of the verdicts in Georgia, where three white men were convicted of the senseless murder of a Black man for nothing more than being a Black man in the “wrong” neighborhood?
Law enforcement officials were initially slow to bring charges against the three men ultimately convicted in Arbery’s death, and did so only after video of the incident became public. Yet justice was finally done.
“The jury system works in this country, and when you present the truth to people and they see it, they will do the right thing,” said prosecutor Linda Dunikoski after the verdicts came down.
As the two trials proceeded simultaneously, the nation’s politically left-of-center intelligentsia focused almost exclusively on the Rittenhouse trial as a racial touchstone, despite its tenuous link to anything racial, while virtually ignoring the Georgia case. One must wonder if they expected the verdicts that came from both and preferred the one that would most fit their agenda.
John McWhorter, a Columbia University professor, writes in his new book, “Woke Racism,” of an intellectual “Elect” that cannot abide the idea of racial progress.
“To these people, actual progress on race is not something to celebrate but to talk around,” writes McWhorter, who is Black. “This is because, with progress, the Elect lose their sense of purpose. Note: What they are after is not money or power, but sheer purpose, in the basic sense of feeling like you matter and that your life has a meaningful agenda.”
The jury system does not always get it right, but more often than not, it does. In this season of thanks, that’s one more thing we as Americans can be thankful for.
