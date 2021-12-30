The past year, 2021, has been another one probably most of us would just as soon forget.
For two years now, there has been only one real story — COVID. Other stories may have been significant in their own right, but in the context of the coronavirus that has to date claimed the lives of roughly 16,400 Alabamians, 820,000 Americans and 5.4 million people worldwide, other stories are mere subplots.
That is pretty remarkable when one considers some of those “subplots” include a presidential election, growing tensions with China and Russia, the resurgence in various parts of the world of extreme left- and right-wing political movements once thought vanquished, and whatever it was that happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, be it a failed coup, an insurrection, a riot, a tragic comedy of errors or all of the above.
Then, just when it looked like the economy might be recovering from its COVID-induced recession, inflation came roaring back to levels not seen in 40 years, leading to higher prices that outpaced any wage gains workers saw as the economy came back to life.
Unfortunately, inflation looks like it will be with us well into the coming year, but there are signs of improvement that should give us all optimism for the year ahead.
North Alabama is growing, and it’s growing in ways that should help it weather better than the rest of the nation any short-run economic uncertainty. That’s because people here have invested in the long term.
The Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in Limestone County has started production and will continue to ramp up activity and hiring in the coming year. Auto suppliers have moved into the area to support the plant, and the FBI was transferring 1,350 jobs to Redstone Arsenal. Additionally, the U.S. Space Command headquarters will be in Huntsville. All of this ensures the area will prosper well into the future.
We can see the growth all around us. Wherever you go, new homes and subdivisions are going up. Even in Decatur, where city leaders have long bemoaned a lack of residential development, at least a dozen new subdivisions are under construction or in the planning stages. A long decade of stagnant population growth may be coming to an end.
Along with new residences come new businesses, old buildings torn down to make way for the new.
With all of this growth, north Alabama will need infrastructure that will keep up, and we see signs of that everywhere we look, too.
No one likes tax increases, but the increase in the gasoline tax the Alabama Legislature passed in 2020 has yielded improvements that are impossible to miss. This is one case of taxpayers getting their money’s worth. The abundance of road projects underway just goes to show how long the state neglected its most basic of responsibilities: seeing to it that the roads are paved. But that is no longer the case.
So, as we put 2021 out of sight and out of mind, we can look forward to 2022 with justified optimism — and the hope that 2022 won’t end up being a bust like 2021 was.
