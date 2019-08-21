Safety efforts encouraging
Motorists who use Point Mallard Parkway/Alabama 67 should be encouraged that efforts to improve safety on the road are underway after it was the scene of two fatal wrecks in a little more than a month this year and four deadly accidents last year.
The Alabama Department of Transportation put out radar signs that flash a vehicle’s speed and warn drivers when they are passing the 55 mph speed limit. The signs get drivers’ attention.
According to an ALDOT spokesman, the digital messages and higher-profile enforcement of the speed limit by Decatur police are already having an impact.
“The effect of those devices coupled with law enforcement is we are seeing some impact there,” said Seth Burkett of ALDOT. “The big thing is getting it in the minds of motorists to check their speed, slow down and be aware that, not only is there a risk of crashes, but there is a penalty or a fine for driving at excess speed.”
ALDOT is also improving striping and pavement markers, to better delineate lanes, and checking to make sure the road is draining properly.
High school activities
The heat this month has been grueling for anyone walking to a car. It’s hard to imagine what it’s been like for high school athletes practicing for football, cross country and volleyball.
Runners and football players conduct most of their training outdoors. Volleyball players often practice in gyms built to stay warm in winter ... and in summer.
Wherever they practice, high school athletes in fall sports deserve commendation for their dedication and commitment. They started practicing before classes began this month and will have put in three weeks of rigorous workouts before the first competitions are allowed Thursday.
Football gets much of the attention from sports fans this time of year because the atmosphere of high school games is part of American culture. Marching bands and cheerleaders also have been sweating through practices to get ready for their performances, and their efforts will make football game nights even more exciting.
If you know young athletes in any fall sport, cheerleaders or band members, give them encouragement. Even if you don’t know any current students, try to go out and watch them perform this week or in the coming months. They deserve their communities’ support.
