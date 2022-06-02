Sometimes every vote really can make a difference.
That’s not always the case. In fact, from a strict cost-benefit analysis, voting rarely makes a lot of sense.
“People think they should vote because they’ve been told that in school, and there’s a large volume of propaganda at any point in time,” the late political scientist Gordon Tullock says in a 2008 PBS video entitled “Voting Schmoting.” “Many people are under great delusions as to the importance of their vote. They think their vote makes a lot of difference, but as a matter of fact it doesn’t. It’s more likely that you’ll get killed driving to the polling booth than it is that your vote will change the outcome of the election.”
That’s why voting depends on more than a simple cost-benefit calculation. People vote out of a sense of civic pride or responsibility — or because they just like it. If you’re voting just on the off chance your one vote might sway the outcome, you’ve got the wrong idea about voting in the first place.
But sometimes one vote can determine who wins or loses an election. In last week’s primary elections, one state legislator appears to have lost his seat by a single vote.
After provisional votes were counted Tuesday, Republican state Sen. Tom Whatley of Auburn trailed his opponent, Auburn City Councilman Jay Hovey, by one vote.
Closer to home, one state House candidate appears to have qualified for the June 21 runoff election by a margin of just over a dozen votes.
After provisional ballots were counted, Limestone County Commissioner Jason Black led Kimberly Butler of Florence by 14 votes, putting Black in the runoff with former Limestone County Commissioner Ben Harrison for the Alabama House District 2 seat.
Black is no stranger to close elections. In his 2014 race for the Limestone Commission District 3 Republican nomination, he received six of the 11 provisional ballots cast in his southeast Limestone district to finish with 50.24% of the primary vote and avoided a runoff.
“Out of three elections, this is the second time my election has gone to provisional ballots,” Black told The Daily.
The District 2 seat is important for Limestone County’s representation in the state House. The district includes portions of Limestone and Lauderdale counties and has been held by retiring state Rep. Lynn Greer of Rogersville in Lauderdale County. Of all the state House and Senate districts representing Limestone County in the Legislature, only House District 5 is entirely within Limestone, and only House District 5 is currently occupied by a Limestone County resident.
House District 2 would give Limestone, one of the state’s fastest growing counties, two residents in the state House. And with two Limestone residents heading into the Republican runoff and no Democrats seeking the seat, an additional voice for Limestone County seems all but certain.
Naturally, the smaller the electorate, the more likely it is an election could come down to just a few votes — or only one vote. So it’s ironic that turnout for state and local elections is always lower than for presidential elections. People tend not to vote precisely when their vote could most make a difference.
Voter turnout will likely be even lower for the June 21 runoff. But that will be when voters have the best chance of affecting the outcome, and some major offices — including U.S. Senate and House seats — will be on the ballot.
Whatever one’s reason for voting, the runoff is no time to stay home.
