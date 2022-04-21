U.S. District Judge Kathryn Mizelle managed to reaffirm the American Bar Association’s pre-confirmation decision that she was unqualified to serve as a federal judge in a ruling Monday that substituted her judgment for that of Congress and the health experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
On Feb. 3, 2021, at a time when more than 3,000 Americans were dying per day of COVID-19, the CDC issued an emergency rule requiring the wearing of masks on public transportation and in transportation hubs including bus stations and airports. The rule was recently extended to May 3, and indications were that it would then expire in recognition of the dramatic drop in COVID hospitalizations and deaths.
Apparently determined to have her moment of glory, however, Mizelle on Monday issued a nationwide order vacating the CDC’s rule despite saying she accepted its conclusion “that requiring masks will limit COVID-19 transmission and will thus decrease the serious illnesses and death that COVID-19 occasions.”
Since at least 1796, Congress has passed laws delegating to the executive branch the authority to impose regulations to limit the spread of disease. In 1944, it passed the current law authorizing the federal government to make regulations “necessary to prevent the introduction, transmission, or spread of communicable diseases.” That law specifically gave the executive branch authority to make regulations that “provide for … sanitation … and other measures” to prevent the spread of disease.
The first clue that Mizelle was operating in an alternative legal universe was her dismissal of the “and other measures” language. Appointed by former President Donald Trump, who frequently railed against activist judges, she substituted her judgment for that of Congress and declined to defer to congressional wisdom that “other measures” might be necessary as new contagions arise.
Then came a tortured discussion of the meaning of “sanitation.” After reviewing definitions from multiple 1940s-era dictionaries, she concluded that “sanitation” means both active measures to clean something and actions aimed at keeping something clean. Rather than adopt the commonsense conclusion that it means both, she decided Congress only meant the former. If masks actually killed the coronavirus they would be an active measure to clean, she reasoned, but masks merely prevent transmission.
“Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” she wrote. “… Because the CDC required mask wearing as a measure to keep something clean — explaining that it limits the spread of COVID-19 through prevention, but never contending that it actively destroys or removes it — the mask mandate” does not meet the definition of “sanitation” that Mizelle decided to embrace.
Mizelle acknowledges the longstanding precedent that in determining an agency’s authority, a court should defer to the agency if the law granting it authority is ambiguous. But, in a truly remarkable twist of logic, she dismisses her own discussion of the ambiguity of “sanitation,” concluding instead that the definition she settled upon is the only acceptable one. Because masks don’t “sanitize,” according to her preferred definition, the CDC can’t require them.
Nobody likes wearing masks, and with COVID hospitalizations and deaths dropping in most of the U.S., it is likely the CDC was about to end the mask mandate on public transportation.
Mizelle’s ruling, however, is frightening in its implications. By substituting her judgment not only for that of CDC health experts but also for that of Congress, she has made it nearly impossible for the CDC to react quickly to the next deadly contagion. And significantly, she demonstrated that many who claim to abhor judicial activism are quite content with it if they like the outcome.
