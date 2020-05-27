The caps and gowns that most Alabamians thought would stay in closets until at least July, if not October, because of the coronavirus pandemic have paraded across football fields from Falkville to Ardmore in the past 10 days as public high schools in Lawrence, Morgan and Limestone counties held graduation ceremonies. Two area private schools, Decatur Heritage and Athens Bible, will savor the buildup to their commencement activities into next month.
We pray that everyone who has attended a commencement stays healthy as the coronavirus remains a threat in Alabama, and we hope the graduates felt special. A graduation ceremony isn’t a requirement for a high school degree, but it’s a nice fringe benefit.
It provides a time for graduates, parents and teachers to reflect on a major milestone in life.
It provides an opportunity for goodbyes. Done this year while social distancing, of course.
Finally, the ceremony provides a clear point for graduates to look ahead, and the process of planning for the future should come with encouragement, this year more than ever.
Graduates should recognize that despite sometimes bleak news about unemployment and the projected length of the pandemic, their nation and communities will overcome the adversity. It won’t be in a matter of days, and perhaps not a matter of months, but we will regain our vibrant lifestyles.
We’ll do it by relying on each other, utilizing our ingenuity, displaying our work ethic and keeping our sense of humor in the face of shared misfortune. (Anyone got a spare roll of toilet paper?)
Graduates should keep moving forward during this time that may seem filled with uncertainty and anxiety. They should spend their time enhancing their skills through job training, college courses or an apprenticeship program.
The skills and knowledge they add as young adults can never be eroded by a pandemic or any other temporary setback.
So we make this plea to graduates: Don’t stop learning now. You may be the generation that we need to beat the next pandemic, cure cancer and stop war.
You’ve already proved you’re something special by the way you dealt gracefully with disappointment over canceled proms and senior trips.
We can’t wait to see how you make our community and nation better.
