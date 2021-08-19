It was time for us to go, time for U.S. troops to leave Afghanistan.
The leaving was always going to be difficult, but even many skeptics of the United States’ nation-building project in Afghanistan were surprised at how quickly the government we helped install and spent nearly two decades propping up collapsed.
The costs have been high. The U.S. has spent more than $2 trillion on Afghanistan, according to the Costs of War project at Brown University’s Watson Institute and Boston University’s Pardee Center. More than half a billion of that cost is just the interest payments, because the U.S. is building other nations on borrowed money. Future generations will be left paying for a war and an occupation they won’t even remember. By 2050 the estimated interest costs could reach $6.5 trillion.
There is also the cost in lives, according to the Watson Institute: 2,448 U.S. servicemen and women, 3,846 contractors, 66,000 Afghan military and police, 1,144 allied servicemen, 47,245 Afghan civilians, 444 aid workers, 71 journalists.
Yet all of that money and all of those lives could not build a durable government capable of standing without continued U.S. support. Much of the military equipment left behind is now in the hands of the Taliban fighters we went in to fight 20 years ago.
As for the money spent? Some of it went into schools and infrastructure, although how long they will last now is anyone’s guess. Much of it, however, fled the country with the corrupt U.S.-backed leadership.
According to a tweet by BBC reporter Kawoon Khamoosh, “Afghan ambassador in Tajikistan says (Afghan President) Ashraf Ghani escaped with bags full of 169 million US dollars when Kabul was falling.”
Ghani and his family are now confirmed to be in the United Arab Emirates.
The Soviet Union had its “Potemkin villages” — exhibitions put on for the benefit of foreigners, portraying the grand experiment of communism in a far more positive light than the reality behind the facade. Afghanistan was a Potemkin country.
There are those who say the United States should stay. Predictably, many of them are the same experts who sold America on the conflict, as well as the invasion of Iraq, in the first place. They scoff at the notion of “forever wars” and point to Japan and Germany, where the U.S. still has a major military presence 76 years after World War II ended.
There is an important difference between Japan and Germany, however, and Afghanistan and Iraq. In the former, there are no armed insurgencies. In the latter, U.S. forces have to stay in fortified zones or risk coming under attack. Japan and Germany are America’s forward defense. Afghanistan and Iraq are targets.
In 20 years, Japan and Germany rebuilt their countries. Afghanistan couldn’t even build an army capable of standing on its own. Yes, these are different countries with different cultures and different histories, but that only highlights the futility of the task the U.S. undertook when it allowed its mission in Afghanistan to go beyond getting Osama bin Laden.
“If anything, the developments of the past week reinforced that ending U.S. military involvement in Afghanistan now was the right decision,” President Joe Biden said Monday. “American troops cannot and should not be fighting in a war and dying in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves.”
We agree. We supported President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from Afghanistan, and we support President Biden’s decision to see it through.
Where the Biden administration has failed is in being prepared for this inevitable collapse. The Afghans who supported our efforts deserve better than to be left behind. We should accept them as we accepted those who fled Vietnam — something then President Gerald Ford had to fight for.
Then we should finally learn the lesson of getting involved in other countries’ civil wars.
