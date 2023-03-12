Once upon a time, a high school diploma was the ticket to a good job and a place in the burgeoning American middle class. Then, in the decades after World War II and the baby boom, a college degree took on that role.
Now, in some fields, even a college degree isn’t enough: You need a post-graduate degree to get to the best-paying jobs.
If it seems like the goal posts are always being moved, it’s because they are, and for many prospective college students, it seems like the game has been rigged against them. An increasing number of them have decided the only winning move is not to play.
It started with the COVID pandemic, but it has become a trend. According to data from the National Student Clearinghouse, undergraduate college enrollment in the U.S. dropped 8% from 2019 to 2022.
For some young adults, the skyrocketing cost of college has deterred them. The Biden administration’s plan for college loan forgiveness — even if it survives in the courts — offers no long-term solution to the rising cost of college. In fact, it tells colleges they can keep doing what they’re doing, which is hiking tuition and fees mostly to pay for new construction and more administrators.
According to data compiled by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the average return on a bachelor’s degree has remained largely flat, at about 14%, even edging down in recent years. That’s mostly due to the rising cost of a college degree. The cost of college (tuition and textbooks) has far outpaced the cost of everything else, including health care. And the more the government subsidizes it, the more costly it gets.
Much of that money has gone into hiring more administrators, who in turn deal with a growing mountain of federal regulations.
Created by a bipartisan group of U.S. senators, the Task Force on Federal Regulation of Higher Education issued a report in 2015 that found the number of federal requirements placed on colleges and universities grew by 56% between 1997 and 2012.
If the Biden administration is serious about making college more affordable, it should take on the one area it’s in the best position to do something about: the regulatory burden that has contributed to the administrative bloat that has, in turn, gobbled much of the increased spending on higher education over the past three decades.
It’s no wonder many prospective college students are deciding they’d prefer not to enroll. According to The Associated Press, this worries the experts, but it’s mainly a worry for the colleges that have grown fat on the higher ed bubble.
Fortunately, there are options beyond the traditional four-year degree. They include junior colleges, such as Calhoun Community College, which are not only still affordable but offer in two years training that is a path for careers that pay more than many that require bachelor’s degrees.
While a bachelor’s degree is still a good investment, public policy should work toward a better overall system, one that is less bureaucratic and with more options, and one in which employers can’t simply use college degrees as a low-effort sorting mechanism to screen their job applicants for them.
More people going to college is a good outcome. But more people getting the right education for them is a better one.
