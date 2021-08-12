Having rid Alabama of crime and political corruption, the state’s attorney general is finally turning his attention to the real threat facing Alabamians: social media.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall on Tuesday launched an initiative he claimed is aimed at combating censorship of certain viewpoints — he means conservative viewpoints — on social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter. Marshall undertook this project in conjunction with Jeff Landry, attorney general of Louisiana, another state that has eliminated all of its crime and public corruption, thus freeing its top prosecutor to deal with other issues.
If you think you have been “censored” on social media, these attorneys general want to hear from you. Marshall’s office has set up a complaint form on the official website of the Alabama Attorney General’s Office.
“Big Tech is not the Ministry of Truth,” Marshall said in a statement Tuesday announcing the initiative. “It should concern us all when platforms that hold such tremendous power and influence over information wield that power in contradiction of — and with undisguised disdain for — the foundational American principles of free speech and freedom of the press.”
We agree with at least one part of this; “Big Tech” is indeed not the Ministry of Truth. The Ministry of Truth, found in George Orwell’s novel “Nineteen Eighty-Four” is an arm of the state, specifically of a totalitarian communist state, backed by that state’s guns, gulags and ironically named Ministry of Love, which tortures dissenters into loving Big Brother.
This is not to say social media companies are always wise and judicious when deciding what content to block on their platforms and what users to boot. Nevertheless, they are private companies, and they’re free to deny service just as surely as the local corner store can deny service to someone refusing to wear a shirt and shoes.
Other private companies have popped up to offer service to those banned from sites like Twitter and Facebook.
In the past, one could expect conservatives to stand up for the rights of private enterprise and private property — for businesses to be allowed to pretty much run themselves as they see fit. But in this new age of “populism,” conservatives seem as eager to force their values on private enterprise as they’ve always accused progressives of being.
Marshall and Landry are doing nothing more than jumping on the latest political bandwagon.
Earlier this year, the state of Florida passed a law to penalize social media companies for blocking politicians’ posts. The law was in response to Twitter and Facebook banning former President Donald Trump. The courts wasted no time in blocking the Florida statute.
“The plaintiffs are likely to prevail on the merits of their claim that these statutes violate the First Amendment,” wrote U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle of the Northern District of Florida. “There is nothing that could be severed and survive.”
Social media is just the latest technological innovation to come under attack for political purposes. Before it, the threat was the internet, and before that, it was television. At various times, those lobbing bombs have been on the right, and at other times they’ve been on the left. Regardless, such attacks are always a distraction from the real issues at hand.
