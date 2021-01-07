We have two highly effective vaccines against COVID-19, with another — already approved in the United Kingdom — on the way. Now the issue is getting the vaccines to the people who need them.
The country as a whole, and Alabama in particular, is not doing a good job of that. While vaccine development might have gone at “warp speed,” distribution is limping out of dry dock.
From California to New York, governors are complaining about the slow pace of immunizations. As of Monday, California had administered only 35% of its vaccine doses, a figure Gov. Gavin Newsom described as “not good enough.”
“We want to see 100% of what’s received immediately administered in people’s arms, and so that’s a challenge,” Newsom said during a briefing. “It’s a challenge across this country — it’s a challenge, for that matter, around the rest of the world. But that’s not an excuse.”
In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who took his victory lap over the virus in October when he published “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic,” is now threatening $1 million fines against hospitals that let vaccines expire unused — or who administer vaccines in ways contrary to Cuomo’s priorities. One lesson not learned: Don’t issue orders that work at cross purposes.
Yet both of these states, where bureaucracy is getting in the way of vaccinations, are doing better than Alabama.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only Mississippi, Georgia and Kansas have vaccinated a smaller percentage of their residents than Alabama.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases and deaths in Alabama have been trending upward since October, and state health officials worry we still haven’t seen the last of a holiday-related surge.
No one is immune. Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling and his wife are currently quarantined at home, where they are receiving treatment, after testing positive and experiencing mild symptoms.
“I made a mistake and spent time with our family,” Bowling said. “We had Christmas together. We had meals together and sat around the table and we were not practicing the guidelines. With that, now we have sickness. I believe that (family members outside our household) were the last to get it, so quite likely they received it from us. I certainly hope they’ll be OK.”
Bowling is one of at least four Alabama mayors who has recently tested positive for the new coronavirus, including Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, Auburn Mayor Ron Anders and Florence Mayor Andy Betterton. Officials in smaller towns have previously become ill, and some have died.
Bowling deserves credit for coming forward and admitting his lapse. It reminds all of us that, as tired as we all may be, now is no time to slack up on wearing face coverings, social distancing, washing our hands, quarantining and getting tested when we feel sick, and doing what each of us can do to protect ourselves and our families.
But that alone isn’t enough. We need the state’s leaders to step up and do what is necessary and possible to get more people vaccinated. Alabama is paying the price for its poor medical infrastructure, but we must do better with what we have — and then focus on making what we have better.
