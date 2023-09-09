Drive into Alabama from another state, and you’ll be greeted with a sign that says, “Welcome to Alabama the Beautiful.”
Indeed, Alabama is a beautiful state, both in its scenery and its people. But let’s not kid ourselves, another sign would be just as accurate: one that says, “Alabama the Stubborn.”
Told by the U.S. Supreme Court to redraw the state’s congressional districts to better reflect the state’s racial makeup, the Alabama State Legislature instead submitted yet another map with only one majority-minority district.
Told by top military officers and even some of his fellow Republicans that his hold on military promotions is degrading U.S. military readiness, Sen. Tommy Tuberville persists in his one-man blockade.
The outcomes here are inevitable. Alabama’s intransigent political class will be brought to heel, as they always have been in the past. In the meantime, however, they will reinforce Alabama’s image as a backwards state, pining not just for the way things were in the last century, but the century before that.
Alabama didn’t come by its reputation for stubbornness cheap. It was bought and paid for at the schoolhouse door, when then Gov. George C. Wallace sought to block racial integration at the University of Alabama.
Wallace’s stand was purely symbolic. It was political show. He made his stand, then stood aside. The outcome was never in doubt. The University of Alabama would be integrated, as would all of Alabama’s schools, from K-12 to the colleges and universities — even if it took National Guard troops to do it, as happened in Arkansas.
A unanimous three-judge panel — including two appointees of former President Donald Trump — slapped down this week the state Legislature’s cynical and disingenuous congressional district map, which made no effort to comply with previous court rulings.
“We are deeply troubled that the State enacted a map that the State readily admits does not provide the remedy we said federal law requires,” the judges wrote. They went on to say, “We are not aware of any other case in which a state legislature — faced with a federal court order declaring that its electoral plan unlawfully dilutes minority votes and requiring a plan that provides an additional opportunity district — responded with a plan that the state concedes does not provide that district.”
That’s about as blunt as legal opinions get, yet the state of Alabama continues to press on. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has made clear he plans to fight his way back to the U.S. Supreme Court, hoping for a different outcome than last time.
Tuberville, meanwhile, continues to stonewall military promotions because he disagrees with the military’s travel reimbursement policy as it relates to abortion-related travel.
He also continues to maintain that his block is not harming U.S. military readiness: “My holds are not affecting national security, no matter what national pundits are saying,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall and Army Secretary Christine Wormuth disagree. In a joint opinion piece in The Washington Post, the three write that Tuberville’s hold is “putting our national security at risk” and is unfair to “military leaders and their families.”
Tuberville continues to evade the issue, attacking the three secretaries for going public rather than going to him directly, even as past personal approaches by military leaders have gone nowhere.
Once again, it seems, Alabama’s elected leaders must be dragged along kicking and screaming.
