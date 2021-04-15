One lesson coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic is that we had a lot of rules we didn’t need.
During the pandemic, and especially during Alabama’s statewide lockdown period of March and April 2020, people became more reliant than ever on having the things they needed delivered to their homes.
You could have your groceries delivered to your home — so long as the order didn’t include beer or wine.
The state has been slow to remove all of the minor liquor prohibitions on the books, most relics from Prohibition or immediately after its repeal, but is starting to make progress.
As of October, Alabamians will be able to have beer, wine and liquor delivered to their homes under a new law signed Monday by Gov. Kay Ivey.
“The beverages would only be delivered to people age 21 and older by companies licensed to deliver,” The Associated Press summarized. “There would also be limits on how much could be delivered in a 24-hour period. For example, beer deliveries would be limited to five cases, and wine deliveries would be limited to 12 bottles.”
There are other restrictions, too. The law applies only to in-state deliveries, which is little surprise as it was sold as a benefit for local businesses, which have suffered the most during the pandemic. But that means out-of-state shipments would remain against the law.
Alabama remains one of just seven states that prohibits out-of-state shipments of wine, beer and liquor from producers directly to consumers.
A bill introduced by Rep. Terri Collins, R-Decatur, would change that for wine, allowing wine deliveries from any manufacturer with a special state delivery license to anyone 21 years old or older, even if they live in dry counties.
State lawmakers have indeed come a long way from the days when the late state Rep. Alvin Holmes took to the House floor in opposition to a long-sought craft beer bill to declare that Alabama’s current beers were good enough.
Changing liquor laws may not seem like a big deal, but bringing them into line with consumer demands is one piece of the puzzle to making Alabama more hospitable to those considering moving here. The state stands to lose a U.S. House district and an Electoral College vote because its growth has failed to keep up with that of surrounding states.
In a YouGov poll released this week that asked Americans to pick the best state in head-to-head matchups and ranked the states based on their “win percentage,” Alabama ranked last, tied with Mississippi, among the 50 states. Alabama’s bad reputation endures, and lawmakers should do everything they can to help improve it, whether that means tackling big issues like education, or seemingly small issues like sweeping away rules and regulations that prevent people here from engaging in normal commercial activities people in every other state do.
