It’s not often that Alabama wins praise for doing something right on the criminal justice front, so this is a special occasion.
Late Tuesday, Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law an asset forfeiture reform bill sponsored by Sen. Arthur Orr of Decatur. Alabama now joins a growing number of states that have reined in or abolished outright the practice of taking people’s property over the slightest hint of some sort of criminal wrongdoing, but without a criminal conviction or, in some cases, even an indictment.
Those people must then go through a sometimes long and expensive process to get their property back.
The new law has the backing of groups from across the political spectrum. It will help protect the property of those who can least afford to have their property taken without just cause, and who can least afford the legal fight to get it back. Under the new law, state and local law enforcement agencies are banned from seizing and forfeiting cash under $250 and vehicles valued at less than $5,000, although district attorneys can set even higher thresholds.
“Civil forfeiture is one of the greatest threats to private property in Alabama,” said Lee McGrath, senior legislative counsel for the libertarian-leaning Institute for Justice. “By setting minimum dollar thresholds for currency and vehicles, Alabama becomes one of the very few states to address the problem of thousands of low-value seizures. This is an innovative reform because it is irrational for even the most innocent property owner to pay a lawyer to litigate the return of $250 or an old car.”
Under the new law, for example, if a teenager in a poor family takes his single mom’s car and goes out with his friends, and they get pulled over by police and police find drugs or drug paraphernalia on one of the teens, there is no threat of the mom’s car being seized and her being deprived of a way to work. And she won’t have to spend money she doesn’t have to get her car back.
The new law, the Institute for Justice notes, “builds off of an earlier reform supported by organizations as diverse as the Southern Poverty Law Center, the Alabama District Attorneys Association and IJ, which created the state’s first reporting and transparency requirements for civil forfeiture. According to that inaugural report Alabama law enforcement conducted 870 seizures in 2019, confiscating 186 vehicles and nearly $4.9 million in cash.”
Getting the Alabama District Attorneys Association on board has been vital to passing civil asset forfeiture reform, but the group has stood in the way of more sweeping reforms that Orr and others have attempted to pass in the past.
As long as it is possible to take convicted criminal’s ill-gotten gains under the existing criminal law, there is no need to do so, prior to or absent any conviction, under civil law. Doing so is contrary to the basic principle of innocent until proven guilty.
But at least now, Alabama is keeping track of civil forfeiture proceedings and the most vulnerable among us won’t face losing cash or vehicles that could mean not making the rent or being able to get to work.
Alabama can be proud of doing the right thing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.