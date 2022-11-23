After a series of botched executions, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has called for a moratorium while the Alabama Department of Corrections conducts what she calls a “top-to-bottom” review of its capital punishment system.
While welcome, Ivey’s action goes nowhere near far enough. Already cloaked in secrecy, the state Department of Corrections cannot be trusted to investigate itself. Nor does Ivey give any indication she understands the magnitude of the problems, blaming them on “legal tactics and criminals hijacking the system.”
Death row inmates in every state use every legal avenue they can to avoid execution. Those states don’t have Alabama’s problems.
Last week, for the second time since September, the Department of Corrections had to call off an execution at the last minute when officials at the state’s death chamber in Atmore were unable to find a suitable vein to administer the state’s cocktail of lethal injection drugs.
In July, the state executed Joe Nathan James Jr. for the 1994 shooting death of his former girlfriend. The execution, which took place over the objections of the girlfriend’s family, took more than three hours for the state to carry out.
Dr. Joel Zivot, a professor of anesthesiology at Emory University who witnessed a private autopsy conducted on James’ body, described marks left by what appeared to be numerous failed attempts to connect James to an IV to carry out the execution.
According to The Associated Press, “Zivot said he saw ‘multiple puncture sites on both arms’ and two perpendicular incisions, each about 3 to 4 centimeters (1 to 1.5 inches) in length, in the middle of the arm, which he said indicated that officials had attempted to perform a ‘cutdown,’ a procedure in which the skin is opened to allow a visual search for a vein. He said the cutdown is an old-style medical intervention rarely performed in modern medical settings, and that it would be painful without anesthesia. He also said he saw evidence of intramuscular injections not in the vicinity of a vein.”
Robert Dunham, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center, described James’ execution as “among the worst botches in the modern history of the U.S. death penalty.”
In September, the state of Alabama tried to execute Alan Miller for a 1999 workplace rampage in which he killed three people.
Miller claims he opted for death by by nitrogen hypoxia, an as-yet untried form of execution that the state of Alabama has authorized but for which it has no protocol. The state claims there is no paperwork to back up Miller’s claim. Miller said he chose nitrogen hypoxia because of a dislike of needles.
Whether genuine or not, Miller’s alleged fear of needles appears well-founded, at least when the state of Alabama is holding them.
The state called off Miller’s execution after failing to find a vein before the death warrant expired.
“The Alabama Department of Corrections verges somewhere between malpractice and butchery,” said Bernard Harcourt, a lawyer who represented Doyle Hamm, whose 2018 execution was called off because of similar problems administering the lethal drugs.
That brings us to last week, when the state had to call off the execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith for a 1988 murder-for-hire slaying after an hour of being unable to find a vein.
The state of Alabama is intent on carrying out the death penalty, even in cases like Smith’s, where the jury decided against it. The people of Alabama give every indication most of them favor the death penalty. But the state of Alabama has demonstrated time after time that it is unable to carry out a death sentence in the manner required by its own laws — or common decency.
That it conducts executions in such a secretive way, allowing only limited public access at the last minute, as the lethal drugs are flowing, leads one to suspect the worst.
The state, representing the people, is supposed to be better than the murderers it condemns. The problems in DOC demand outside investigators.
