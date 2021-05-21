Johnson City (Tennessee) Press on Tennessee quickly forgetting essential workers
Tennessee has already shamefully, though not surprisingly, turned its back on thousands of workers we deemed essential last year at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday, Gov. Bill Lee wrote a letter to the U.S. Department of Labor informing the agency that the state will opt out of a federal supplemental unemployment program, effective July 3.
The decision to forego the available funds, which cuts weekly assistance to the jobless by more than half, was because “Tennesseans have access to more than 250,000 jobs in our state,” Lee said in the letter.
Compounding the damage done by the massive cut, which returns the state’s available assistance to among the lowest in the country, the General Assembly approved a bill this year to decrease the unemployment benefits period from 26 weeks to 12, the shortest in the nation.
For months, business owners, many in service industries, have pushed for unemployment subsidies to end, characterizing labor shortage issues as “people not wanting to work” when jobless benefits outstripped the wages they were offering. None of the loudest voices seemed to consider that the issue may have been with the paltry pay rather than worker laziness.
As of March, Tennessee’s unemployment rate was 5%, 22nd in the nation and hardly a figure that suggests a crisis of worker apathy.
Trends, however, do put the state among the worst for median income, percentage of residents living in poverty and proportion of workers paid at or below the federal minimum wage.
That minimum rate of $7.25 an hour, less than a living wage even using local calculations, is in effect here because the state’s leaders have never set one on their own. Congress last increased the federal minimum in 2009 despite an estimated cost of living increase of more than 20% since then.
The jobs most likely to pay the minimum or less are in the leisure and hospitality, education and health services and retail trade industries — the cashiers, servers, cooks and nursing home attendants who couldn’t work from home while a deadly virus tore through our country.
Cookeville (Tennessee) Herald-Citizen on vehicular homicide sentences
If you happen to come upon a complete copy of all the laws of the state of Tennessee — something known as the Tennessee Code Annotated or TCA — you will likely notice that Title 39 of that code relates to Criminal Offenses and Chapter 13 of Title 39 addresses “Offenses Against Person.”
From there, you may navigate more specifically to TCA 39-13-213, the law that relates to vehicular homicide, and that’s where things can get a bit complicated.
TCA 39-13-213 contains more than 500 words explaining that vehicular homicide “is the reckless killing of another by the operation of an automobile, airplane, motorboat or other motor vehicle.”
It then goes on to list those things that drivers may do that would legally qualify as reckless — like drinking, drag racing, or speeding through a construction zone.
The confusion for many comes not so much from determining whether someone has recklessly caused a death, but deciding what kind of punishment should result.
District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway had to inform a Putnam County family earlier this year that the man who had caused the death of their loved one would be spending no more than eight years in jail and would likely be getting out sooner than that.
Dunaway was not pleased with that sentence, and neither are we, which is why we support the DA’s efforts to have the state legislature impose a greater sentence for such crimes.
