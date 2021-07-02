Cullman Times on welcoming back society to ‘normalish.’
Welcome back to normal — or “normalish.” This summer, we’ve gotten back to enjoying all the things we missed last summer: the festivals, the community events, the small and larger gatherings. It feels good to get back to going to festivals, but we should remember that the reason we missed these events last year — the novel coronavirus — is still out there and we should take precautions against it.
Local organizers have done a great job bringing back events such as Dinner on First, the Bloomin’ Festival, Strawberry Festival and 2nd Fridays. Over the next couple of weeks, there were be even more community events where we will be face-to-face with each other and celebrating the things that make Cullman County special.
We encourage everyone to attend these community events — from Garden City’s Freedom Celebration to the July 4th activity tournament in Colony, to fireworks events — but also to be aware that the fast-spreading delta variant of the virus is out there.
The bad news on the delta variant is that it spreads easier — like gossip in a small town — has more severe symptoms and is infecting younger people. The good news is that the vaccinations provide effective protection against the variant.
Johnson City (Tennessee) on encouraging children to get outdoors
Parents for many generations have instructed their children to “go outside and play.” Years ago, children would happily oblige.
Today, some might balk at the notion of taking a walk in the outdoors.
New technology has created entire digital worlds for modern children to explore indoors. Unfortunately, no game console, digital tablet or screen can match the feel of thick grass on bare feet or the simple thrill of swinging from a tree branch.
Researchers say American children are spending less time outdoors enjoying nature. Author and columnist Richard Louv believes this “nature deficit” could prove detrimental to the physical, emotional and spiritual development of children.
In his book, “Last Child In The Woods — Saving Our Children from Nature Deficit Disorder,” Louv links the lack of a basic awareness of nature in the lives of today’s wired generation to a growing number of childhood health problems, such as obesity, attention disorders and depression.
He’s not alone in this belief. Scientists say too many children are spending sunny afternoons indoors in front of a screen. As a result, many children suffer from a vitamin D deficiency. Shockingly, this deficiency is so bad that some children are being diagnosed with rickets — a soft bone disease that was rampant in the 19th century.
Childhood obesity is also a huge problem. Obesity and diabetes often go hand in hand.
So, this summer, we encourage parents to take their children on a camping trip to one of the many fine state parks.
