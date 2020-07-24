Dothan Eagle on a local commissioner’s efforts to supply face masks to community members:
Last week, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey implemented a mandatory face mask order for residents of Alabama, to remain in force until at least the end of the month.
Some people have already been wearing masks, as recommended by health officials, in an effort to help keep themselves and their families, as well as people they may encounter, safer from exposure. Others disagree for varying reasons, from belief that it won’t help, or that a mask order violates their liberties, that a mask makes breathing difficult, or that the pandemic itself is a hoax.
And then there are those who don’t have a mask and aren’t sure how they can get one.
We applaud Dothan City Commissioner Kevin Dorsey for his efforts to address that challenge. On Sunday, Dorsey went out into his district and gave away face masks to constituents who wanted one.
That’s the kind of initiative that separates the public servants from the politicians.
The Kingsport Times-News on cockfighting in Tennessee:
In some Eastern Tennessee communities, cockfighting is as ingrained a tradition as Friday night football, officials say. “It’s a social event for many people. For people who grew up on farms, it doesn’t seem like cruelty,” said a spectator arrested at a cockfight near Chattanooga.
Northeast Tennessee has long been part of the “cockfighting corridor” also including Mississippi, Alabama and Kentucky, where the barbaric blood “sport” is practiced with knives strapped to roosters’ claws so that they slash each other to pieces.
In 2011, a gamefowl farm in Hawkins County was raided with one person arrested and 170 fowl seized. The same year, 37 people were arrested and 30 birds seized in Hamblen County. The next year, 20 birds were seized in Hawkins County.
In 2013, seven people were arrested in a raid in Hawkins County, and in 2014, one person was charged in a gamefowl raid in Sullivan County.
Northeast Tennessee is also part of a major trafficking ring sending gamefowl throughout the world. Cockfighting is banned in all 50 states, but it remains legal in U.S. territories like Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. And thousands of birds are being shipped to Guam, usually via U.S. mail in boxes with no food or water.
As part of a renewed effort, the Animal Wellness Action, Animal Wellness Foundation and Tennessee state Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, have asked the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tennessee’s Eastern and Middle districts to investigate allegations that nine Tennesseans appear to be deeply involved in illegal trafficking of fighting animals in violation of federal law.
For more than a decade, Sen. Lundberg has been fighting against this disgusting practice, offering legislation to increase penalties only to see it fail time and again. Cockfighting in Tennessee is currently a misdemeanor offense carrying a $50 fine, and that’s why it continues.
Tennessee is one of only eight states without felony level penalties for cockfighting despite a long history of illegal animal fighting.
When will the Tennessee General Assembly act? Northeast Tennessee — and Tennessee as a state — has so much to be proud of and so many things to hold high. This is not one of them.
