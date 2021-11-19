Dothan Eagle on overreaction at school board meetings
There’s been so much bad behavior at school board meetings across the country lately that it’s surprising there’ve been no reports of board members seeking hazardous duty pay.
The source of much of the discord is, not surprisingly, COVID mitigation procedures and/or vaccination requirements. Unfortunately, response to a public health crisis has become a flash point for many Americans, including parents of school-age children.
That’s what prompted the National School Boards Association to send a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, requesting intervention from the federal government to respond to protests and threats at school board meetings.
If you see that as an overreaction, you’re in good company. State school board associations in 26 states — including Alabama — have distanced themselves from or cut ties with the national association over the memo.
In objecting to the national organization’s approach, Sally Smith, executive director for the Alabama Association of School Boards, tapped into what most would consider common sense.
“The Alabama Association of School Boards is extremely concerned about lack of civil discourse at board meetings and threats to public officials and school employees,” Smith wrote in a statement. “We believe any criminal activity should be investigated by local law enforcement agencies; however, we do not believe there is a need for federal intervention ….”
The mere presence of a uniformed police officer at local school board meetings would go a long way toward maintaining decorum in the public forum. There’s no need to make a federal case of it.
Johnson City (Tennessee) Press on keeping Roan Mountain wild
For the first time in 62 years, Roan Mountain State Park is growing.
In a major announcement this week reported by Press Elizabethton Bureau Chief John Thompson, the Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation detailed a plan to expand the park by 150 acres.
When hearing the wild land adjoining the park was for sale, park staff worked with representatives of the conservancy and the state to secure it.
Their quick action saved these acres and the diverse species contained on them for the benefit of future generations.
Our untouched wild areas help make our region unique, and this step to protect those resources will help keep it that way. Recently, we’ve bet heavily on recreational tourism from folks visiting our slice of heaven, so adding to our public lands should also be considered an investment in our economic health, as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.