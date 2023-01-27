Dothan Eagle on ‘give ’em an inch …’
A state lawmaker in Georgia who was fined by the state’s election board for campaigning too close to a polling place argues that he’s being held to a law that wasn’t in existence when he allegedly broke it. However, there’s nothing new about his passive-aggressive action; it’s been a well-known human foible for a very long time.
In a collection of proverbs published in 1546, Elizabethan poet and playwright John Heywood wrote, “Give him an inch and he’ll take an ell,” with ell being an anachronistic unit of measure equal to just under 4 feet.
Georgia Rep. Roger Bruce was given a right to campaign outside a 150-foot perimeter around polling places, but on Election Day, he visited three polling places to hand out water to prospective voters waiting in line at the polls — while wearing a T-shirt with his name on it.
Bruce paid the fine to resolve the matter, but maintains he did nothing wrong.
Bruce was fined because he was a candidate in a race on the ballot and he was wearing campaign apparel while doing so.
Laws establishing campaign-restricted perimeters around polling places are common and well-conceived. Refreshment laws should be rescinded. As for campaigners who take liberties, a steeper fine might encourage them to stay the ell away from the polls.
Johnson City (Tennessee) Press on cockfighting should be a felony
A Bristol lawmaker is continuing his efforts to put some teeth into Tennessee’s notoriously weak law against cockfighting.
Sen. Jon Lundberg is once again sponsoring a bill to change the penalties for cockfighting from a Class A misdemeanor to a Class E felony.
Tennessee legislators have routinely declined to get tough on cockfighting.
Some have even defended this hideous practice as part of the tradition and culture of many rural communities since Colonial times.
Over the years, these misguided supporters of animal fighting have argued that the father of this country, George Washington, was himself a cockfighting enthusiast. We would point out to those people that Washington was also a firm believer in bloodletting, a medical practice of the 18th century that some historians believe contributed to his death.
In recent years, bills that would have returned cockfighting to a felony offense have stalled in the state House Agriculture Committee. Lundberg has again filed his bill in hopes it will find favor in the new legislative session.
Sadly, legislators have refused to crack down on cockfighting even after hearing testimony from federal agents who say Tennessee is part of the infamous “Cockfighting Corridor,” where criminals who engage in this blood sport flock to ply their horrifying trade.
An FBI agent once told legislators that the operator of a busted cockfighting pit in Cocke County boasted that he bribed a state lawmaker nearly 20 years ago to lower the penalty for cockfighting from a felony to a misdemeanor. Since that time, Tennessee has seen its reputation as the cockfighting capital of the South grow.
As law enforcement officials are quick to point out, cockfighting is not a harmless diversion. There’s an obvious link between cockfighting and interstate gambling, prostitution and illegal drugs.
Those who engage in cockfighting should be punished as the barbaric criminals they are.
