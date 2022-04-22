Dothan Eagle on importance of diversification
Toyota announced an expansion of its Huntsville engine plant this week to ramp up production of a hybrid engine. That’s big news for the Rocket City, which will benefit from the company’s almost quarter-billion-dollar investment and likely an eventual increase in its workforce of 1,800.
We’re pleased for Huntsville, and for what the economic expansion will mean for the state overall.
However, we’re far more excited by news from a local company, Dothan Warehouse, which announced its second expansion — an investment of $8 million and the creation of 25 new jobs. It’s the second phase of a larger expansion initiative totaling about $28 million.
We’re not knocking large employers; our area’s industrial recruiters are always working to land a big fish and have done so in the past. However, there’s great value and stability in growing small businesses over a constellation of disciplines.
The economic stability of our region can be attributed to diversification. There are many successful businesses and employers throughout the area in retail, medical, manufacturing, hospitality, and countless other options, many of which have been created and driven to success by local business folk. Dothan Warehouse identified a niche service and is serving a growing regional poultry industry with storage, blast freezing and logistics. The company is looking ahead to future expansion as well.
We’re proud of the success of Dothan Warehouse, and are particularly aware of the ripple effect that can follow, as other businesses in related industries stand to benefit from the diversification. Johnson City (Tennessee) Press on there being no excuse for not voting
In 1996, Tennessee became one of the first states in the nation to offer early voting for those who don’t want to stand in long lines on election day.
Sadly, too many Tennesseans fail to exercise one of their most cherished rights in our free society.
April 13 was the start of early voting for the May 3 primary elections for county offices. The early voting period ends April 28.
Because the region is dominated by Republican voters, several Republican primaries this year will provide the only candidates running in the county general elections on Aug. 4.
We’ve heard many excuses over the years for not going to the polls, but none adequately explain the reasons for not exercising this important right of citizenship. Some of the flimsiest include: “I didn’t know there was an election going on,” “I don’t know enough about the candidates to make an informed choice” and “I don’t have time to vote.” We find the latter excuse to be extremely bogus.
Regardless of the turnout, it still costs the county the same amount of tax dollars to hold an election. Taxpayers can only get their money’s worth if they show up to the polls.
It’s important that you carry some form of approved photo identification with you when you go to vote. Acceptable forms of photo ID include driver’s licenses, U.S. passports and government employee identification cards. College student IDs, however, are not accepted.
Be sure to review the sample ballot and instructions for operating the voting machines that are posted at the polling place. Never leave a polling place without voting. Stay as long as it takes to complete the job because every vote counts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.