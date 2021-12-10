Dothan Eagle on uncertainty of Alabama politics
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has done yeoman’s work at the helm of state, having ascended to the governor’s office behind scandal-ridden Robert Bentley’s shameful resignation and having won her first full term in office. Her tenure hasn’t been perfect, but she’s kept the ship afloat while meeting an unprecedented pandemic that has threatened the spirit, health and economic stability of the people of our state.
Ivey has been involved in state government in various roles for more than 40 years, and at 77, is the oldest serving governor in the U.S. Although there have been whisperings about her age and health — she was successfully treated for lung cancer in 2019 — Ivey has long been considered a safe incumbent as she seeks her second full term.
Now some challengers have emerged for next year’s Republican primary — businessman Tim James and Lynda Blanchard.
Blanchard, who has no experience in state politics, was previously in the race for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Richard Shelby, but changed races at the suggestion that former President Donald Trump could endorse her in a race against Ivey, who Trump blames for cancellation of his planned rally at the USS Alabama Battleship Park. Blanchard, responsible for a large donation to Trump’s inaugural fund, was appointed to be Trump’s ambassador to Slovenia.
James’ connection to state government is as son of former Gov. Fob James, and as a twice-failed gubernatorial candidate.
At least at this point, the most effective candidate should be easy to discern. But the May 24 primaries are less than six months away, and in Alabama politics, what will happen is anyone’s guess.
Johnson City (Tennessee) Press on resources available for abuse victims
The Christmas season is supposed to be a time for families to gather in joy and fellowship. Unfortunately, the holidays will also bring violence to some American homes.
Law enforcement agencies will see an increase in the number of domestic assault cases between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, which means victims will be seeking the help of local domestic violence shelters.
About 95% of victims of domestic abuse are women with young children, and for 30% of those women, the physical abuse comes on a daily basis. The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence says a crime of battering occurs every 15 seconds in the United States.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have found that about 25% of women said they had been physically or sexually assaulted by a spouse, partner or date. Most abuse is never reported.
While reports of domestic violence have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, there are organizations that victims of domestic violence can turn to in time of need.
Crisis Services of North Alabama offers safe, confidential, emergency shelter to adults and their children. To access the shelter call HELPline, 256-716-1000. The National Domestic Abuse Hotline at 800-799-7233 can also provide assistance.
