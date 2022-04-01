Dothan Eagle on Shirley’s Law
In Monday’s edition, readers found a short news item about a man charged with robbery after showing up at his mother’s home and threatening to harm her if she didn’t turn over her cellphone. The mother had previously banned the son from her residence.
This is the face of elder abuse, which takes many forms and happens far more often than many people realize. Every day, the elderly are cheated, stolen from, neglected, or physically assaulted, often by family members or people they trust.
Elder abuse is on the rise, according to the state, with 11,122 reports of abuse last year including physical abuse, neglect and financial exploitation, although the real figures are likely higher. Many cases, particularly those of a financial nature, are often not reported because the victims are embarrassed.
Recently the Alabama Legislature took steps to address this societal scourge, creating a new database to track the names of anyone convicted of mistreating senior citizens. Impetus for Shirley’s Law springs from the efforts of Jo Holcombe, whose mother Shirley Holcombe became a victim of forgery by a caretaker.
The Shirley’s Law registry provides a database for families to consult when considering candidates to care for their elderly loved ones.
While the database is not a panacea, it will provide a valuable tool to help mitigate the possibility of elder abuse.
However, there’s no substitute for the diligent attention of family members and friends, who should be aware of the possibility of mistreatment, watch for signs and report incidents to authorities.
Johnson City (Tennessee) Press on meat processor being good for farmers, residents
The more details we learn about the meat processing center planned for Washington County, the more we think it’s a good idea.
Recently, the Press published two parts of Senior Reporter Robert Houk’s interview with Lexy Close, program director of the Appalachian RC&D Council, about the proposed regional meat processor. The council is working with the Appalachian Producers Cooperative, a group of area farmers, to plan and run the facility.
The facility will provide our farmers with a reliable place to have their livestock processed, bypassing conventional meat processors, which often have long wait times and require farmers to travel hundreds of miles out of state.
An attached retail site will offer locally grown and processed meat to consumers, giving area residents a source of fresher, more sustainable food.
