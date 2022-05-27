Dothan Eagle on being governed by a dwindling few
Many candidates this election cycle have made election integrity a plank in their platforms, although recounts, investigations, and legal actions have uncovered no evidence of voter fraud beyond a few isolated incidents.
However, they’re right to believe our electoral process is under siege. It’s just not what they’d have us believe.
The threat to the democratic process is apathy — specifically, voter apathy.
Many people believe American politics is a hot mess, and that’s a difficult position to refute. But it’s our own fault. We’re not governed by the majority. We’re governed by the majority of the few who bother.
On Tuesday, Alabama held Republican and Democratic primaries at polling places all over the state open for 12 hours for the state’s 3,638,986 registered voters. Only 849,733 voters showed up. That’s a turnout of 23.35%. Assuming the prevailing candidates won with just over 50% of the vote, that means the percentage of registered voters who put a candidate into office is roughly 12%.
Consider the population of Alabama — 5,056,005 — being governed by an elected official put in office by roughly half of 849,733 voters, and the result is jarring: Our elected officials are seated with the support of only 8.4% of the population.
If that information doesn’t get people to the polls, we don’t know what will.
Johnson City (Tennessee) Press on obeying state laws when you head out on the boat
Although the official start of summer is still about a month away, many area residents already are setting sail on area lakes.
If you are one of them, it’s important to know the rules of the water. Failure to follow the rules of boating safety can result in tragedy.
To operate a boat in Tennessee, state law requires anyone born after Jan. 1, 1989, to have a Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency-issued wallet Boating Safety Education Certificate as proof of successful completion of the TWRA Boating Safety exam.
No other certificate is accepted as meeting the requirements of the law. In addition, people younger than 12 may not operate a powered boat in Tennessee unless they are accompanied by an adult.
It’s important to be sober while on the lake. It’s against the law to operate boats while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Those convicted of operating a boat under the influence will face fines of up to $2,500 on the first offense, $2,500 on the second offense and $5,000 for the third offense.
Reckless operation of a vessel is one of the most serious offenses in Tennessee boating law, with violations punishable by a fine of $2,500 and six months in jail. State law defines reckless behavior as operating a vessel in swimming areas, operating an overloaded boat or traveling at excessive speed in crowded areas.
Finally, remember if you are operating a vessel on the water or just along for the ride, state law requires that you wear an approved flotation device while you are on board.
