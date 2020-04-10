The Gadsden Times on Gov. Kay Ivey’s comments on slowing the spread of the coronavirus:
Old-timers and students of baseball’s past will remember the name Dizzy Dean. He was a superstar pitcher before an injury robbed him of his fastball, television’s national face and voice of baseball during the medium’s early coverage of the sport and a charismatic, loquacious media star before anyone knew such a thing existed.
Someone once asked ol’ Diz if Satchel Paige, hero of the old Negro leagues for more than a generation before finally getting his chance in Major League Baseball after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier, really was that good a pitcher. His response: “Is a pig pork?”
That’s colorful verbiage, which conveys absolute certainty. We might not use such porcine language, although we deliberately chose a fitting analogy for the subject, but we also can say with absolute certainty that (a.) Alabamians love sports and (b.) when the games, matches, races, etc., will resume may be a low priority to more objective observers given the economic pain and turmoil the current shutdown over COVID-19 has unleashed, but it’s on the minds of people here.
It’s why Gov. Kay Ivey mentioned it last week in her “stay at home” declaration for the state. “If you’re eager for a fall football season coming up, what we’re doing today gives us a better chance of being able to do that as well,” she said.
That earned her some guffaws if not outright ridicule on social media, along the lines of “what an Alabama thing to say.”
Our response: Take a chill pill (or two or three).
We’ll say again, stay at home unless you have a specific need or reason to be out. Protect yourself and practice social distancing if you must be out, and get your business transacted and get back home ASAP.
Ivey’s order isn’t draconian — there are five PDF pages of exceptions — and is nowhere close to a true “shelter in place” or “stay at home” order. There aren’t, and will not be, people with guns in the streets literally preventing you from crossing your door’s threshold into the outside world.
We know that’s disappointed those who thought Ivey’s move would empty the roadways and parking lots. We strongly urge folks not to treat the exceptions as free “get out of the house” cards, but as accommodations to, again, be used when absolutely necessary.
The Cookville (Tennessee) Herald-Citizen on the coronavirus pandemic:
As we face the worst public health crisis in a generation, we want you to know we are here for you — and with you.
It’s a double-whammy for our community. First, a deadly tornado, now a global pandemic.
Whatever happens, whenever it happens, your newspaper will be there for you. We’ll be there to let you know how our community is managing through this crisis — from business to government to the health care system and schools to the drastic impact on individuals and families.
And we’ll be there to let you know about the good and extraordinary things happening in the midst of this crisis — the Cooke- ville High School student sewing masks for health workers, Monterey police officers delivering groceries to senior citizens, school nutrition workers feeding hungry students, how support groups are still helping people and how Cookeville Regional Medical Center is preparing for virus patients.
In the middle of the sadness and anxiety, there are uplifting moments that remind us of the resilience of the human spirit, and we’ll be there to document those too.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said the coronavirus has created an unprecedented health and economic crisis in our state.
“We need every Tennessean on board to beat this pandemic,” the governor said.
We are here to help you make sense of the situation and to help you navigate it.
